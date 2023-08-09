Mahdia dorm fire victim improving steadily at New York Hospital

Kaieteur News – The 12-year-old girl, who was flown to New York for further treatment following the deadly Mahdia dormitory fire, is making significant progress and is on her road to recovery.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony recently visited the girl at the hospital, where he was given an update on the girl’s condition and treatment.

Quoting a release issued by the Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH), the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that Director of SIUH, Michael Cooper, MD, said that “The patient suffered second and third degree burns to approximately 40 percent of her body… Her injuries required extensive skin graft surgeries, 24/7 pain management, physical therapy and counselling.”

Speaking of the child’s recovery stage, Vice President of Northwell Health’s Centre for Global Health, Dr. Eric Cioe Peña, MD said “To see her smile is emotional. The physical recovery is the first part, but the psychological recovery is so important and can be even harder with emotional scars. This child’s recovery is a sign of hope for Guyana and, God willing, will help the healing process for the country.”

According to the release, the girl has begun to walk about 10 to 15 feet, but doctors would like to get her to walk around 40 feet before discharging her, which will likely be in a few weeks.

In preparation for her return to Guyana, the team discussed the next steps in transition of care and their commitment to making the integration as seamless as possible between the two institutions.

According to Minister Anthony, “We had a national tragedy, but I was glad to see her today. When she left Guyana, she was unconscious, and today she is smiling. Over the last couple of weeks, she has made significant progress.”

Minister Anthony thanked the staff at Northwell for the care, experience and expertise to treat the child.

Kaieteur News had reported that the teen was one of two critical victims of the Mahdia Secondary School’s female dormitory fire who was medically evacuated to the United States for treatment.

Before being flown overseas, the Health Ministry had stated that the girl underwent two surgeries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and though her condition improved steadily, it was deemed necessary that she be transferred to the American hospital.

“This transfer was deemed necessary out of an abundance of precaution and made in the best interest of the patient,” the ministry had explained.