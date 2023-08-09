James and Samuels shine in ACDA Foundation Emancipation Day Football competition

Latest update August 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 09, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The ACDA Foundation’s annual Emancipation sports programme unfolded on Tuesday, August 1, at the iconic National Park. Patrons were treated to an exhilarating display of talent as young athletes showcased their skills in the Under 13’s, U16’s, and U17’s Five-a-Side football matches.
In the opening match, the young talents of Eastville-A clashed with their counterparts from Eastville-B in the U13 category match. It was a gripping encounter, with Eastville-A managing to secure a narrow 2-1 victory over Eastville-B.
Moving on to the U16 division, Eastville proved their mettle once again as they triumphed over Vryheid Lust with an impressive 4-2 scoreline. Eastville showcased excellent teamwork with splashes of individual brilliance which led them to a easy win their opponents.
As the day progressed, anticipation was at its peak for the much-awaited U17 clash between Eastville-A and Eastville-B. Both teams exhibited unmatched determination, leading the match to a nail-biting conclusion. Ultimately, it was Eastville-A, who emerged victorious, edging out the B-Team 2-1 in an intense penalty shootout, which brought much jubilation to their supporters.
While the collective effort of all teams was praiseworthy, a few standout players deserved special recognition for their exceptional performances. Shem James and Dwayne Sheltter from the Eastville team, Ugene Samuels of the Vryheid Lust team and Gerald Demo from the Cumabatch team were the goal scorers of the event.
The event was made possible through the generous contributions of Trophy Stall, Bourda, Sleep Inn Hotel, ACDA Foundation, and Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell, who donated trophies and medals to recognize and reward the efforts of the young athletes.
