India cruise to 7 wicket win after Suryakumar 83

-Kuldeep grabs 3-28 to assist India win

Kaieteur Sports – Suryakumar Yadav smashed 83 off 44 to set up a huge 7 wicket win for India which left the series 2-1 versus West Indies with two matches left.

India raced to 164-3 17.5 overs, needing 160 to win with Suryakumar nailing 10 fours and 4 sixes to help keep his team alive in the series.

In-form Tilak Varma missed out on what would have been back to back fifties, making 49 off 37 with four 4’s and a six.

India skipper Hardik Pandya remained to the end as he helped see the game home with 20 not out featuring a four and one six.

West Indies batted well for their 159-5 in 20 overs, led by opener Brandon King who hit a run-a-ball 42 with five fours and a six. Captain Rovman Powell blasted 40 off 19 not out with 3 huge sixes and a four to end as the second leading run-scorer.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav snatched 3-28 from 4 overs, while spinner Axar Patel (1-24) alongside pacer Mukesh Kumar (1-19) ended a decent bowling exhibition.

After India lost their opening pair of Yashavi Jaiswall (1) and Shubman Gill (6), Suryakumar then took the game over with his power-hitting.

Showing his clean pinch-hitting skills, Yadav raced to 50 off 23 as India looked well on course. India then lost Yadav to some good bowling by pacer Alzarri Joseph (2-25), just inches from his hundred but Varma maintained the scoring upon his arrival.

Alongside his captain Pandya, Varma the pair knocked the wind out of the West Indies sail as they completed an easy chase to keep their India’s hopes alive.

West Indies batting first, King and Kyle Mayers (25) added 55 for the opening partnership before the latter fell to spinner Axar Patel (1-24), not before hitting 3 fours and a 6 which helped set the tone.

Johnson Charles smacked one six and a four before being trapped LBW for 12 by Yadav. Nicholas Pooran, who blitzed his way to a match-winning half-century in the last match, hammered 20 off 12 runs with 2 fours and a maximum, finally edging one to the wicket-keeper.

King, a few runs shy of his fifty, hit one back to the clutches of Yadav which then allowed Powell to launch his attack.

The skipper muscled the opposition’s bowling around during his brief stay at the crease, lighting up Providence with his huge sixes, a few of which sailed into the Green Stand.

Scores: India 164 for 3 (Suryakumar 83, Tilak 49*, Joseph 2-25) beat West Indies 159 for 5 (King 42, Powell 40*, Kuldeep 3-28) by seven wickets.