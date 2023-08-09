How many more will have to die?

Peeping Tom…

Kaieteur News – Another horrific road accident has occurred. On Monday night, four persons lost their lives when a motor truck collided with a car.

This tragic incident adds to the grim statistics of road accidents and road traffic fatalities that continue unabated. Over the past weekend, three more lives were lost to road accidents.

Each day witnesses a distressing number of serious crashes and fender benders. The causes of the accidents are many, including reckless driving and use of the country’s roadways. But it is also evident that the country’s road network cannot cope with the exponential increase in motor vehicles and especially the surge in heavy duty vehicles such as trucks.

Urgent action is required to address this alarming trend. Over the next few weeks, the commuting public can expect to see numerous police road blocks with vehicles being stopped and inspected for defects. The speed guns squads will be out to ticket speeding motorists. A great many charge sheets will be written and, as usual, after a while, the campaign will subside and the craziness will resume.

The solution to the carnage on our roads does not lie in sudden police crackdowns. The police can be very selective at times, as is being alleged at present. Some motorists are claiming that they have had to remove their tints while the ‘big-one’ with the Tundras and other expensive vehicles are not so compelled.

What is needed is a comprehensive road management plan that is implemented, monitored and enforced by a broad-based team and not simply left to the Guyana Police Force. If it accepted that the causes of road accidents and deaths are multifaceted, then one agency alone would not be able to implement and enforce an effective road management plan.

To develop such a plan requires delving into the root causes of road accidents. There are a number of factors which have to be taken into account. Guyana’s road infrastructure, struggles to cope with the sheer volume of vehicular traffic. Inadequate road design, maintenance, and signage can lead to confusion among drivers and increase the likelihood of accidents.

The presence of heavy-duty vehicles, often driven recklessly, poses a significant threat to road safety. Persons driving under the influence and speeding are also contributory factors. A number of new persons have been licensed to drive on our roads, and one has to question whether any of them may have acquired their certification through corrupt means.

The first step towards devising an effective solution to the road accident crisis is conducting a thorough and meticulous study. This study should involve experts from various fields, to comprehensively analyze the factors contributing to accidents. By collecting and analyzing relevant data, authorities can gain a clearer understanding of the dynamics behind the spike in road accidents.

Based on the findings of the study, the next step is to create a comprehensive road safety plan. This plan should focus on both short-term and long-term measures. Short-term measures might include enhanced and sustained traffic enforcement, the use of technology to intercept traffic violations and more public awareness campaigns to promote responsible driving. The heavy-duty vehicles issue should also be addressed through stricter regulations of their operations, improved driver training and limiting the roads and hours on which they can travel.

For the long-term, the authorities may wish to focus on infrastructure improvements. Roads need to be designed and maintained to accommodate the increasing volume of vehicles. But this does not mean more four-lane highways. We cannot continue to build four lane highways along aide residential areas. We cannot continue to approve of businesses along the country’s main highways and public roads.

Technology offers promising avenues to enhance road safety. Intelligent traffic management systems can help regulate traffic flow, optimize signal timings at traffic lights, and detect speeding or reckless driving. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras strategically placed along main road arteries can aid in monitoring and enforcing traffic rules. Citizens are already playing a part by supply videos from their dash-cams of irresponsible use of the roads by motorists.

Instead, therefore of resorting to sudden and drastic police interventions, a thoughtful approach rooted in careful analysis and planning is essential. With a more enlightened approach, our roads can be made safer, lives can be saved and injuries and damage to property avoided.

It is time for authorities to take decisive steps to stem the tide of road accidents. How many more will have to die before a comprehensive plan is developed? Let us wait and see!

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)