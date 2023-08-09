Guyana and China on new starting point for win-win cooperation and common development

– Chinese Ambassador

Kaieteur News – Following the recent visit by President Irfaan Ali to China, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan has said that both countries are on a new starting point for win-win cooperation and common development.

In a press release, the Ambassador said the recent visit is a trip of friendship, cooperation and mutual trust, in which the two sides have further enhanced mutual understanding, synergized development strategies and cooperation ideas.

This year marks the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Guyana.

The Chinese Ambassador said that China and Guyana share a common development vision which is to enable their people to enjoy a better life. Both China and Guyana are developing countries, facing the same tasks of development and sharing the urgent desire to accelerate development.

“The Chinese people are striving to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through a Chinese path to modernization which assures common prosperity. Guyana has embarked on a fast development track and embraced great historical opportunities. Thanks to China’s advantages of experience, technology and capital, and Guyana’s advantages of resources, policies and location, the bilateral cooperation will enjoy even wider space in the field of trade and investment, agriculture, energy, infrastructure and etc..,” the Ambassador related.

Further, Ambassador Haiyan said both countries share the common development concepts of green, low-carbon development and harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

She added that both sides have great potential in developing green industries, accelerating technological innovation and strengthening environmental protection. The two countries, according to Ambassador Haiyan, are ready to enhance synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, formulate cooperation plans to implement the consensus of the heads of state, and achieve tangible results for the benefit of both peoples.

The press release said too that as countries of the Global South, China and Guyana will strengthen coordination on various multilateral platforms, such as the UN Security Council, the Group of 77 and China, the WTO, among others, working together to safeguard the interests of developing countries and uphold multilateralism and international fairness and justice.

The two sides will actively seek cooperation under the framework of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, the Ambassador stated.

“I am ready to work with you all to actively implement the outcomes of the visit, promote various follow-up cooperation, and strive for a brighter shared future,” the Ambassador said in her statement.