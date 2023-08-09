Four die in East Bank smash-up

Kaieteur News – Four persons are dead following a two-vehicle crash at Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Monday night.

Dead are 60-year-old Eric Christopher Thomas, his wife 56-year-old Annette Williams, and their daughter Lynette Chappelle, who was reportedly pregnant, all of Charity Squatting Area, Essequibo Coast, Region Two and Yvette Domingo, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The accident which occurred on the Craig Public Road also resulted in two persons being injured. The injured have been identified as Chappelle’s 7-year-old son Keron Chappelle and a 13-year-old cousin.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the accident occurred at around 21:00 hours and involved motor lorry GYY 9560 which was driven by a 21-year-old of Mocha, East Bank Demerara, and motorcar PPP 3034 driven by Stanley La Cruise, a 57-year-old resident of Mon Repos, Yvette Domingo’s husband.

The police reported that the motorcar, driven by La Cruise, was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Craig Public Road with six others in the vehicle. Domingo was in the front passenger seat while Thomas, Williams, Chappelle and the two children were seated in the back of the motorcar.

It is alleged that La Cruise made a ‘U-Turn’ from the eastern driving lane onto the western driving lane and, in the process, collided with motor lorry GYY 9560, which was proceeding north along the western side of the said road.

Videos of the accident showed public-spirited persons attempting to free persons who were trapped in the backseat of the car that crashed into the lorry.

After the injured family was removed from the wrecked car, they were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre along with the driver of the car. They were all examined by a doctor.

According to the police, Thomas, and Williams died at the scene of the accident, and Chappelle died while receiving treatment. Domingo died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Their bodies were later taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting post-mortem examinations.

Notably, while police reported that the two children were treated for their injuries and discharged from the hospital. Kaieteur News was informed that Keron Chappelle is in a critical condition.

Moreover, the police reported that the scene was visited by Inspector Ramdas, Sergeant Muhammad and other ranks, who took statements and measurements. One eyewitness provided a statement to the police.

Breathalyzer tests were conducted on the driver of the motor lorry and the car and no trace of alcohol was detected. The lorry and the car were lodged at the police station to be examined, as both drivers are presently in police custody, assisting with the investigation.