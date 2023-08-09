Follow Constitution to appoint substantive Commissioner of Police

– Opposition MP urges President

Kaieteur News – Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) and Shadow Minister of Home Affairs of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU +AFC) party Geeta Chandan-Edmond has called on President Irfaan Ali to follow the relevant constitutional guidelines to appoint a substantive Commissioner of Police.

Chandan-Edmond’s call comes hours after the President announced he had extended Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken’s tenure in office to a date to be determined.

Hicken turned 55 (the age of retirement) last month but the President told reporters on Monday that he had requested that he continues to occupy the office until further notice.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Chandan-Edmond, an attorney and former Magistrate noted that the extension comes amidst complaints about an alarming increase in crime by local and international organisations.

As such, Chandan-Edmond said that she strongly disagrees with the decision.

“The decision has been made against the backdrop of a politicized police force…If the aforementioned are not enough to render the decision egregious, the disregard for constitutional process that surrounds the appointment of a Police Commissioner, ought to do so.”

The Shadow Home Affairs Minister reminded that the Constitution speaks to the appointment of a substantive Police Commissioner after meaningful consultation with the Leader of Opposition.

She said “It is expected that the President will activate the consultation process in accordance with Article 211 of the Constitution soonest, and, there being no impediment for the President to proceed on the appointment of substantive Police Commissioner.”

Chandan-Edmond added: “Given the state of affairs of the insecurity that now grips the nation, the President would be well advised to reverse this decision and induce public confidence by following the constitutional steps to have a competent substantive Police Commissioner in place.”

Hicken has been acting in the position of Commissioner of Police since March 2022. He took charge of the Police Force after the retirement of Deputy Commissioner, Nigel Hoppie, who was also acting in that post.

On Monday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Communication’s Unit in a press release to the media said that the acting Top Cop’s extension of tenure by the President is indicative of the confidence reposed in him.

“The President’s decision to extend Mr. Clifton Hicken’s tenure is a clear message that he has full confidence in Hicken’s competencies, professionalism and abilities to continue leading the Guyana Police Force,” the GPF said in its release.

The GPF also lauded Hicken for his leadership and dedication to the role of Commissioner of Police (ag.).

In its statement, the GPF described Hicken as a very pro-active individual, well known for his transformational leadership qualities.

“His passion and drive in getting youths and members of the public involved in the process of policing has seen tremendous results,” the statement read.

“Since assuming the leadership of the Force about 16 months ago, the infrastructural landscape of the Guyana Police Force has improved and continues to change which has seen enhanced accommodation at barracks, new police stations and the sprucing up of the general police environs, all of which are being supported by the Government of Guyana,” the GPF said.