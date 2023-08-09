Latest update August 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

De roads are now dread!

Aug 09, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Lang ago, hitting the road used to be a joy. De wind used to be in your hair and yuh used to enjoy de drive. People used to tek dem family fuh a lil cruise pon a Sunday afternoon.

But dese days is nuff dreadness pon de road. Deh ain’t gat nothing like a cruise anymore. People honking dem horns at yuh and yuh gat to be dodging dem big truck and trying fuh evade dem daredevils wah weaving in and out of traffic.

Dese days, yuh gat to prepare yuh Last Will and Testament when yuh leffing de house. Because yuh nah know whether yuh gan return home alive. Yuh does gat to hug and kiss yuh children and yuh wife because with de madness pon de road, yuh nah know if it gan be de last time yuh gan see dem.

Yuh nah know whether yuh gan mek it to yuh destination or will meet yuh Final Destination. With all dem stunt drivers pon de road is enough fuh give yuh heart attack pon de road. Every trip pon de road is like a potential farewell tour.

Road accidents are now Russian roulette. With de wildness pon de road, yuh might beat de grim reaper to de morgue.

Every green light is a small victory, every near-miss is a heart-pounding reminder of your mortality, and every successful road trip is like a test of survival.

So buckle up and stay in yuh corner and drive safe!

Talk half. Leff half.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 4th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo selling out Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Wonder girl Springer wins Guyana’s first Commonwealth Youth Games gold

Wonder girl Springer wins Guyana’s first Commonwealth Youth Games...

Aug 09, 2023

…Silver for Malachi Austin, Bronze for Narissa McPherson  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana enjoyed a veritable deluge of medals at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on the second day of...
Read More
India cruise to 7 wicket win after Suryakumar 83

India cruise to 7 wicket win after Suryakumar 83

Aug 09, 2023

Amsterdam advances to final

Amsterdam advances to final

Aug 09, 2023

James and Samuels shine in ACDA Foundation Emancipation Day Football competition

James and Samuels shine in ACDA Foundation...

Aug 09, 2023

1st Family Basketball Jamboree set to ignite Tuschen on August 27

1st Family Basketball Jamboree set to ignite...

Aug 09, 2023

Archery Guyana Commemorates Olympic Day 2023

Archery Guyana Commemorates Olympic Day 2023

Aug 09, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]