De roads are now dread!

Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Lang ago, hitting the road used to be a joy. De wind used to be in your hair and yuh used to enjoy de drive. People used to tek dem family fuh a lil cruise pon a Sunday afternoon.

But dese days is nuff dreadness pon de road. Deh ain’t gat nothing like a cruise anymore. People honking dem horns at yuh and yuh gat to be dodging dem big truck and trying fuh evade dem daredevils wah weaving in and out of traffic.

Dese days, yuh gat to prepare yuh Last Will and Testament when yuh leffing de house. Because yuh nah know whether yuh gan return home alive. Yuh does gat to hug and kiss yuh children and yuh wife because with de madness pon de road, yuh nah know if it gan be de last time yuh gan see dem.

Yuh nah know whether yuh gan mek it to yuh destination or will meet yuh Final Destination. With all dem stunt drivers pon de road is enough fuh give yuh heart attack pon de road. Every trip pon de road is like a potential farewell tour.

Road accidents are now Russian roulette. With de wildness pon de road, yuh might beat de grim reaper to de morgue.

Every green light is a small victory, every near-miss is a heart-pounding reminder of your mortality, and every successful road trip is like a test of survival.

So buckle up and stay in yuh corner and drive safe!

Talk half. Leff half.