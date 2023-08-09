Daily production at 3rd project to be increased

…Production Manager says Exxon is excited to develop Guyana’s oil

Kaieteur News – Ahead of commencing oil production at the Payara development in the Stabroek Block, ExxonMobil has already announced its intention to produce more than the estimated 220,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Vice President and Production Manager, Mike Ryan during Episode 29 of ‘Access ExxonMobil Guyana’ shared an update on the offshore activities planned locally when he highlighted that more than 600,000 barrels of oil will soon be produced daily at the resource rich Stabroek Block.

Ryan explained, “We are currently producing offshore on our first two FPSO’s about 400,000 barrels a day from (Liza) Destiny and Unity. We are anticipating startup of the Prosperity FPSO this year and so we will be adding to that amount of oil.”

It must be noted that both of the FPSOs are currently producing above the designed rates as outlined in the company’s project documents.

With concerns already growing over the possibility of an oil spill at the Stabroek Block as a result of the increased production activities, Exxon is also planning to up production at its third project.

The Production Manager informed, “Once we have achieved that critical milestone of background flare then we will increase production, up in the range of over 200,000, 220-230,000 barrels a day, so that will be towards the end of the year into 2024.”

According to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) conducted by the operator of the Block, the Prosperity FPSO was designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day. See table attached.

Ryan said that ExxonMobil was excited to develop the resources with Guyana, as he went on to point out that the fourth FPSO- One Guyana- is expected to arrive in Guyana by 2025. In the meantime, he noted that the company is making progress on the fifth project, Uaru to be operated by the ‘Errea Wittu’ FPSO.

Exxon’s third development, Payara is expected to commence oil production before the end of this year. In fact, the Prosperity FPSO arrived in Guyana back in April this year and is presently engaged in installation activities in anticipation of startup of the deepwater project. The exercise is scheduled to conclude on November 30, 2023, according to a notice that was published back in March.

The Payara discovery is located 200 kilometres offshore Guyana in 1,800 metres water depth. Ten drill centres are planned along with up to 41 wells, including 20 production and 21 injection wells.

The project, pegged at US$9 billion, will utilise onshore infrastructure which includes shore bases, warehouses, storage and pipe yards, fabrication facilities, fuel supply facilities, and waste management facilities in Guyana.

Prosperity was constructed by Dutch ship builder, SBM Offshore. On its arrival, ExxonMobil Guyana Production Manager Mike Ryan said, “The arrival of the ‘Prosperity’ FPSO is a testament to the strong partnership between ExxonMobil Guyana, the government of Guyana, our co-venturers and the many suppliers that support our operations. We are excited to contribute to Guyana’s energy future and create lasting opportunities for the nation’s growth and prosperity.”