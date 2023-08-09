Canada-based Guyanese Pokhan (5-32) spurs Cambridge Jaguars to victory

Latest update August 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 09, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Canada-based Guyanese Haidar Pokhan grabbed five wickets for 32 runs to help Cambridge Jaguars beat Young Warriors by 29 runs recently in the Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League 100-ball semi-final fixture at Greenbriar ground, Brampton, Ontario.
He delivered two overs (20 balls) as Young Warriors only reached 116 all out in 90 balls replying to Cambridge Jaguars’ challenging 149-5 from the allotted 100-balls.
Haidar was well supported by Teddy Nandkissore, another Guyanese, who finished with 2-26 from his 20 deliveries.
Devon Rambaran, who hails from Wakenaam in the Essequibo River, top-scored for Young Warriors with 35.
Earlier, skipper and former Guyana youth player Hemnarine Chattergoon led the way for Jaguars with 41 while Keyon Sinclair made 40.
Fazeem Haniff picked up two wickets for 22 off two overs.
Meanwhile, the final is to be played soon.
