Archery Guyana Commemorates Olympic Day 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana wishes to commend the Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association for organising the successful Olympic Day Commemorative Event at the National Gymnasium on Sunday 23rd July, 2023.

The event was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the various sporting disciplines in Guyana and in this regard, Archery Guyana was particularly pleased to demonstrate the sport of Archery, the archery equipment indeed and the various components and accessories and also explaining and demonstrating the basic steps of the shot process.

In photo attached, President of the Guyana Olympic Association Godfrey Munroe (centre) flanked on his right by President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon and on his left, Treasurer of Archery Guyana, Mr. Robert Singh surrounded by archers from Archery Guyana and affiliate clubs.