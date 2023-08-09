Latest update August 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Archery Guyana Commemorates Olympic Day 2023

Aug 09, 2023

Archers celebrate Olympic Day activity recently.

Kaieteur Sports – The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana wishes to commend the Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association for organising the successful Olympic Day Commemorative Event at the National Gymnasium on Sunday 23rd July, 2023.

The event was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the various sporting disciplines in Guyana and in this regard, Archery Guyana was particularly pleased to demonstrate the sport of Archery, the archery equipment indeed and the various components and accessories and also explaining and demonstrating the basic steps of the shot process.

In photo attached, President of the Guyana Olympic Association Godfrey Munroe (centre) flanked on his right by President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon and on his left, Treasurer of Archery Guyana, Mr. Robert Singh surrounded by archers from Archery Guyana and affiliate clubs.

Wonder girl Springer wins Guyana’s first Commonwealth Youth Games gold

Aug 09, 2023

India cruise to 7 wicket win after Suryakumar 83

Amsterdam advances to final

James and Samuels shine in ACDA Foundation Emancipation Day Football competition

1st Family Basketball Jamboree set to ignite Tuschen on August 27

Archery Guyana Commemorates Olympic Day 2023

