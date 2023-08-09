Latest update August 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Amsterdam advances to final

Aug 09, 2023 Sports

AMBC Elite, Youth & Junior American Boxing C/ships…

– Allicock eliminated in semis

Desmond Amsterdam

Kaieteur Sports – On Monday evening, Guyana’s campaign at the AMBC Elite, Youth & Junior American Boxing Championships in Cali, Columbia, suffered mixed fortunes when the two-member team competed in the semifinal round.

In the day’s second segment, Guyana’s Desmond Amsterdam advanced to the final of the 75-80KG Light Heavy Weight Class with a walkover victory over Guatemala’s Trujillo Barillas. Amsterdam will now face Canada’s Keven Beausjour for top honours in this class.

Undoubtedly, the well-rested Amsterdam’s will be favoured for the bout which is scheduled for tonight’s session that commences at 17:30 hrs.

Just over an hour before Amsterdam’s triumph, fellow teammate, Keevin Allicock faced Caleb Josue of Puerto Rico in the Elite Men 54 – 57KG Feather Weight Class and lost unanimously as four of the five judges scored the bout in the Puerto Rican’s favour, 29 – 28.

Meanwhile, the Guyanese team entered the semifinal round following their qualification for the Pan American Games, which is slated to take place from October 20 to November 5, in Chile, at the La Reina Community Sports Center.

The Pan American Games is the first direct qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 4th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo selling out Guyana!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Wonder girl Springer wins Guyana’s first Commonwealth Youth Games gold

Wonder girl Springer wins Guyana’s first Commonwealth Youth Games...

Aug 09, 2023

…Silver for Malachi Austin, Bronze for Narissa McPherson  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana enjoyed a veritable deluge of medals at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on the second day of...
Read More
India cruise to 7 wicket win after Suryakumar 83

India cruise to 7 wicket win after Suryakumar 83

Aug 09, 2023

Amsterdam advances to final

Amsterdam advances to final

Aug 09, 2023

James and Samuels shine in ACDA Foundation Emancipation Day Football competition

James and Samuels shine in ACDA Foundation...

Aug 09, 2023

1st Family Basketball Jamboree set to ignite Tuschen on August 27

1st Family Basketball Jamboree set to ignite...

Aug 09, 2023

Archery Guyana Commemorates Olympic Day 2023

Archery Guyana Commemorates Olympic Day 2023

Aug 09, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]