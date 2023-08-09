Amsterdam advances to final

Latest update August 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 09, 2023 Sports
AMBC Elite, Youth & Junior American Boxing C/ships…
– Allicock eliminated in semis
Kaieteur Sports – On Monday evening, Guyana’s campaign at the AMBC Elite, Youth & Junior American Boxing Championships in Cali, Columbia, suffered mixed fortunes when the two-member team competed in the semifinal round.
In the day’s second segment, Guyana’s Desmond Amsterdam advanced to the final of the 75-80KG Light Heavy Weight Class with a walkover victory over Guatemala’s Trujillo Barillas. Amsterdam will now face Canada’s Keven Beausjour for top honours in this class.
Undoubtedly, the well-rested Amsterdam’s will be favoured for the bout which is scheduled for tonight’s session that commences at 17:30 hrs.
Just over an hour before Amsterdam’s triumph, fellow teammate, Keevin Allicock faced Caleb Josue of Puerto Rico in the Elite Men 54 – 57KG Feather Weight Class and lost unanimously as four of the five judges scored the bout in the Puerto Rican’s favour, 29 – 28.
Meanwhile, the Guyanese team entered the semifinal round following their qualification for the Pan American Games, which is slated to take place from October 20 to November 5, in Chile, at the La Reina Community Sports Center.
The Pan American Games is the first direct qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
