25 contractors bid to renovate CJIA’s international apron

Kaieteur News – Twenty-five contractors have submitted bids to renovate the Cheddi Jagan International Airport’s (CJIA) international apron in response to the Ministry of Public Works’ advertisement.

This was revealed during the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

The ministry is seeking a contractor to replace the asphaltic concrete pavement of the international apron with rigid pavement.

The project is estimated to cost $823,740,593. An apron or tarmac is the area at the airport where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded, refueled and boarded by passengers.

Kaieteur News had reported that the new works for the airport are part of the government’s plans to continue to modernise the renovated airport. With about US$160 million already pumped into the expansion of CJIA – citizens should expect more of their taxpayers’ dollars going towards the ‘continued modernisation’ of the airport.

Last year at a press conference, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill told reporters that construction on the airport will continue. The airport expansion contract was signed in 2011 under then President, Bharrat Jagdeo, and was passed through the truncated presidency of Donald Ramotar. However, when the David Granger administration took over in 2015, it said that the very defective plan needed adjustments and changes were made. The decade-old project was awarded to Chinese contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the sum of US$150 million: $138 million from the China Exim Bank and $12 million from the consolidated fund – taxpayers’ money.

When the PPP administration took office in August 2020, Minister Edghill had stated that they were not satisfied with the work that was done by the contractor and as such, they had negotiated and gotten CHEC to do additional works at the airport at no cost to Guyana.

The additional works that were done by the contractor included a superstructure, corridor and curtain wall. It was only recently that CHEC completed the works on the airport.

Notably, while the contract cost with the Chinese contractor remains at US$150M, the government is undertaking several multi-million upgrades to the airport.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Replacement of the asphaltic concrete pavement to rigid pavement for the International Apron at the CJIA.

Bidder Amount Tendered BM Property Investment Inc. $612,279,045 CB Housing Development Inc. $812,249,655 Builders Hardware, General Supplies & Construction $595,326,165 AAA Construction & Support Services $594,824,837 Empire Procurement and Services Inc. $607,864,635 International Group Investment Inc. $571,491,386 JS Guyana Inc. $620,610,249 Mohamed’s Excavating Construction Inc. $599,288,655 Connecting (GUY) $567,632,661 C&L Construction Inc. $786,012,570 Aronco Services Inc. $820,672,844 Arjune Construction Inc. $598,757,502 Arvesa Construction Inc. $607,934,005 JK Enterprise Inc. $789,990,810 JT Hicks Investment $610,102,867 4S Security & Building Enterprise $602,476,297 Alvin Chowramootoo Construction Service $585,732,105 Dundas Construction Inc. $583,076,140 Surrey Paving & Aggregate Company Guyana Inc. $644,621,523 Basheir & Sons Construction Inc. $599,183,655 Sawa Investment Inc. $621,530,175 Pooran Brothers Disposal Inc. $610,776,243 Avinash Contracting & Scrap Metal Inc. $594,908,055 CJ & Company $545,860,925 S.Jagmohan Construction & General Supplies Inc. $829,151,190 Engineer’s Estimate $823,740,593