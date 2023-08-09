1st Family Basketball Jamboree set to ignite Tuschen on August 27

Kaieteur Sports – The vibrant pulse of basketball will resonate through the East Bank Essequibo as the Cornelia Ida-based D–UP Basketball Academy, under the guidance of Coach Anthony Kandar, gears up to present the eagerly anticipated 1st Family Region #3 Basketball Jamboree on August 27th. The venue for this electrifying event is none other than the Tuschen Primary School Basketball court, promising an unforgettable day of high-octane basketball action.

Anticipation is soaring as over sixteen teams from various corners of the country prepare to dazzle the spectators with their prowess on the court. The event will be a showcase of talent across multiple divisions, including Juniors, U17, Men’s Open, and a thrilling addition of a girls’ division, adding a new layer of excitement to the day.

Anthony Kandar, the visionary Chairman and Head Coach of the D-Up Basketball Academy, holds an unwavering passion for the sport that dates back to his own initiation into basketball at the tender age of seven. His coaching journey began during his High School years in Canada, and now he aspires to cultivate student-athletes who will shine in the world of basketball. Founded in 2020, the Academy’s mission revolves around rekindling the basketball spirit in the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), Region three district.

As the event approaches, the line-up for the competition is shaping up to be exceptional. The Open category will feature prominent teams such as the Black Caimans from Georgetown, as well as teams from Golden Grove, Roraima, Tuschen, and the host, D-Up Academy. The U17 division is set to see teams like the Kwakwani Basketball team, Bartica basketball team, Tuschen basketball team, and several others. Meanwhile, the Junios division promises fierce competition with teams from D-Up Academy, Kwakwani, Berbice, and Linden vying for supremacy.

The D-Up Basketball Academy has been a driving force in the region, organizing various tournaments since its inception. The annual Above the Rim knockout tournament, held last May, was a resounding success, with Kwakwani-A, St Stanislaus, and Golden Grove basketball teams earning well-deserved bragging rights by securing their respective U14, U18, and Men’s Open championships.

With each passing year, the D-Up Basketball Academy has witnessed an increasing surge in participation and enthusiasm. The inaugural 1st Family Basketball Jamboree is poised to stand as the grand culmination of this growth, emerging as the most significant basketball festival on the Westside.