Latest update August 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Several injured in accident at Craig, EBD

Aug 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Several persons were on Monday night injured in an accident on the Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to videos seen by this publication, the accident involved a truck and two cars. Kaieteur News understands that the truck collided with one of the cars, causing that car to crash into another.

The impact resulted in some persons being flung onto the roadway. A video of the aftermath of the accident showed public-spirited persons attempting to free some people who were trapped in the backseat of the car that collided with the truck.

This publication was reliably informed that three injured persons were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital, but two were then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospitals Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 4th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Oil is not on our leaders tongue!!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Another goalless draw for Guyana at Concacaf U15 tourney

Another goalless draw for Guyana at Concacaf U15 tourney

Aug 08, 2023

…Junior Golden Jaguars in must-win game today against Belize Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s participation in the Concacaf U15 Championship in Curacao has so far resulted in back-to-back...
Read More
Guyanese athletes excite on day one of Track and field

Guyanese athletes excite on day one of Track and...

Aug 08, 2023

Archery Guyana’s Inaugural Youth Championship a success

Archery Guyana’s Inaugural Youth Championship a...

Aug 08, 2023

GBA starts registration for new gym in Linden on August 12 at Mackenzie car park

GBA starts registration for new gym in Linden on...

Aug 08, 2023

Henry, Silas, Holmes dismantle feeble Trinidad U13 as Guyana seal series – final match bowls off today 

Henry, Silas, Holmes dismantle feeble Trinidad...

Aug 08, 2023

Allicock, Amsterdam qualify for Pan Am Games

Allicock, Amsterdam qualify for Pan Am Games

Aug 08, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]