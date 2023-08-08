Several injured in accident at Craig, EBD

Latest update August 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 08, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Several persons were on Monday night injured in an accident on the Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
According to videos seen by this publication, the accident involved a truck and two cars. Kaieteur News understands that the truck collided with one of the cars, causing that car to crash into another.
The impact resulted in some persons being flung onto the roadway. A video of the aftermath of the accident showed public-spirited persons attempting to free some people who were trapped in the backseat of the car that collided with the truck.
This publication was reliably informed that three injured persons were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital, but two were then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospitals Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment.
