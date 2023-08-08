Latest update August 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Prison Officer killed in hit-and-run at Swan

Aug 08, 2023 News

A 20-year-old member of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) was on Sunday evening killed in a hit-and-run at Swan, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Dead: Shamar Charles

Dead is Shamar Charles, of Swan Village.

Reports are that the motorcar that hit Charles was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road at a fast rate. At the same time, Charles was crossing the road from east to west when the car collided with him. As a result of the collision, Charles fell onto the road, where he received injuries to his head and about his body.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop but instead made good his escape.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the driver’s name, address and vehicle number are unknown.

Charles was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens, placed into a passing vehicle and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center.  He was examined by a doctor on duty and was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where it is awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

 

