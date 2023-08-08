Latest update August 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

President Ali extends Hicken’s tenure as Acting Top Cop

Aug 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has extended Commissioner of Police (ag.) Clifton Hicken’s tenure in office.

President Irfaan Ali.

Hicken turned 55, the age of retirement, on July 22, 2023.

President Ali told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of an event held at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, Liliendaal that he has officially communicated to Commissioner Hicken that he desires him to remain on the job as the country’s Top Cop.

“I have already issued a letter extending the services of the Commissioner of Police to a date to be determined,” President Ali said.

Commissioner of Police (ag.), Clifton Hicken

Commissioner of Police (ag.), Clifton Hicken

Hicken has been acting in the position of Commissioner of Police since March 2022. He took charge of the Police Force after the retirement of Deputy Commissioner, Nigel Hoppie, who was also acting in that post.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Communication’s Unit in a press release to the media said that the extension by the President is indicative of the confidence reposed in Hicken.

“The President’s decision to extend Mr. Clifton Hicken’s tenure is a clear message that he has full confidence in Hicken’s competencies, professionalism and abilities to continue leading the Guyana Police Force,” the GPF said in its release.

The GPF also lauded Hicken for his leadership and dedication to the role of Commissioner of Police (ag.).

In its statement, the GPF described Hicken as a very pro-active individual, well known for his transformational leadership qualities.

“His passion and drive in getting youths and members of the public involved in the process of policing has seen tremendous results,” the statement read.

“Since assuming the leadership of the Force about 16 months ago, the infrastructural landscape of the Guyana Police Force has improved and continues to change which has seen enhanced accommodation at barracks, new police stations and the sprucing up of the general police environs, all of which are being supported by the Government of Guyana,” the GPF said.

In this regard, the GPF extended best wishes congrats are extended to Mr. Hicken on the extension of his tenure as ‘Top Cop’.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 4th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Oil is not on our leaders tongue!!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Another goalless draw for Guyana at Concacaf U15 tourney

Another goalless draw for Guyana at Concacaf U15 tourney

Aug 08, 2023

…Junior Golden Jaguars in must-win game today against Belize Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s participation in the Concacaf U15 Championship in Curacao has so far resulted in back-to-back...
Read More
Guyanese athletes excite on day one of Track and field

Guyanese athletes excite on day one of Track and...

Aug 08, 2023

Archery Guyana’s Inaugural Youth Championship a success

Archery Guyana’s Inaugural Youth Championship a...

Aug 08, 2023

GBA starts registration for new gym in Linden on August 12 at Mackenzie car park

GBA starts registration for new gym in Linden on...

Aug 08, 2023

Henry, Silas, Holmes dismantle feeble Trinidad U13 as Guyana seal series – final match bowls off today 

Henry, Silas, Holmes dismantle feeble Trinidad...

Aug 08, 2023

Allicock, Amsterdam qualify for Pan Am Games

Allicock, Amsterdam qualify for Pan Am Games

Aug 08, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]