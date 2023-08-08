President Ali extends Hicken’s tenure as Acting Top Cop

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has extended Commissioner of Police (ag.) Clifton Hicken’s tenure in office.

Hicken turned 55, the age of retirement, on July 22, 2023.

President Ali told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of an event held at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, Liliendaal that he has officially communicated to Commissioner Hicken that he desires him to remain on the job as the country’s Top Cop.

“I have already issued a letter extending the services of the Commissioner of Police to a date to be determined,” President Ali said.

Hicken has been acting in the position of Commissioner of Police since March 2022. He took charge of the Police Force after the retirement of Deputy Commissioner, Nigel Hoppie, who was also acting in that post.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Communication’s Unit in a press release to the media said that the extension by the President is indicative of the confidence reposed in Hicken.

“The President’s decision to extend Mr. Clifton Hicken’s tenure is a clear message that he has full confidence in Hicken’s competencies, professionalism and abilities to continue leading the Guyana Police Force,” the GPF said in its release.

The GPF also lauded Hicken for his leadership and dedication to the role of Commissioner of Police (ag.).

In its statement, the GPF described Hicken as a very pro-active individual, well known for his transformational leadership qualities.

“His passion and drive in getting youths and members of the public involved in the process of policing has seen tremendous results,” the statement read.

“Since assuming the leadership of the Force about 16 months ago, the infrastructural landscape of the Guyana Police Force has improved and continues to change which has seen enhanced accommodation at barracks, new police stations and the sprucing up of the general police environs, all of which are being supported by the Government of Guyana,” the GPF said.

In this regard, the GPF extended best wishes congrats are extended to Mr. Hicken on the extension of his tenure as ‘Top Cop’.