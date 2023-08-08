Man wanted for murder of miner

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for 26-year-old miner, Eliuge Allicock, for the murder of 39-year-old Quincy Calvin Nelson, a miner of the West Indian Housing Scheme, Bartica.

The bulletin listed Allicock’s last known address as Hubu Parika, East Bank Essequibo and Issano Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

According to the Police, a 22-year-old female cook of Tasserene Village, Middle Mazaruni River, and the suspect shares a relationship. It was also stated that the woman once shared a relationship with Nelson.

Nelson was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning at Honey Camp Landing, Region Seven, after he intervened and attempted to save the woman from being assaulted by the suspect.

The woman told investigators that on Friday night, she and Allicock went to Honey Camp Landing, where they consumed Guinness and became intoxicated. She said around 01:00 hours, they then went to Clive Smith’s Shop and continued to drink Guinness. However, while at the shop, Nelson approached the woman and they had a conversation.

According to the Police, this annoyed the suspect, resulting in him grabbing the woman and assaulting her. Nelson intervened and a scuffle ensued between him and Allicock.

During the scuffle, the suspect drew a knife and dealt Nelson two stabs to his chest area. Nelson was rushed to the Issano Health Outpost but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Allicock escaped and up to press time, has not been apprehended. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the nearest Police Station.