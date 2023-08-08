Latest update August 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyanese athletes excite on day one of Track and field

Aug 08, 2023 Sports

Springer, Harvey, McPherson and Austin advance to finals…

 By Rawle Toney

The Guyanese athletes left a distinct impression on the opening day of Track and Field events at the Commonwealth Youth Games, at the renowned Hasley Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Tianna Springer was the fastest in the qualifying round for the women's 400m at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Tianna Springer was the fastest in the qualifying round for the women’s 400m at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Tianna Springer undeniably lived up to the heightened expectations, delivering the fastest performance during the women’s 400m qualification round, thus securing her advancement to the finals.

Springer, the CRIFTA Games gold medallist and an emerging talent within the Caribbean’s 400m scene completed the distance in 54 seconds.

She was notably over a second quicker than the next-best qualifier, England’s Charlotte Henrich, who ran 55.16 seconds.

In a parallel feat, another Guyanese contender, Narissa McPherson, earned her position in the women’s 400m finals by virtue of her time of 55.46s, positioning her in the top three among the qualifiers.

Turning our focus to the Men’s 400m category, Malachi Austin exhibited an exceptional performance, marking a personal-best effort that propelled him into the finals.

His timing, registered at 48.13 seconds, was also the day’s fastest performance among the other competitors who progressed.

Amidst the intense competition of the Women’s 1500m semifinals, Attoya Harvey endured a challenging contest.

Nevertheless, her time of four minutes and 55.14 seconds secured her a commendable sixth-place finish, clinching the final qualifying position.

In contrast, Javon Roberts was the only Guyanese athlete to not make it to the finals, with his 4:20.45 in the Men’s 1500m keeping him outside of the qualification bracket.

Meanwhile, it was another disappointing day for the country’s swimmers at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 4th August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Oil is not on our leaders tongue!!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Another goalless draw for Guyana at Concacaf U15 tourney

Another goalless draw for Guyana at Concacaf U15 tourney

Aug 08, 2023

…Junior Golden Jaguars in must-win game today against Belize Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s participation in the Concacaf U15 Championship in Curacao has so far resulted in back-to-back...
Read More
Guyanese athletes excite on day one of Track and field

Guyanese athletes excite on day one of Track and...

Aug 08, 2023

Archery Guyana’s Inaugural Youth Championship a success

Archery Guyana’s Inaugural Youth Championship a...

Aug 08, 2023

GBA starts registration for new gym in Linden on August 12 at Mackenzie car park

GBA starts registration for new gym in Linden on...

Aug 08, 2023

Henry, Silas, Holmes dismantle feeble Trinidad U13 as Guyana seal series – final match bowls off today 

Henry, Silas, Holmes dismantle feeble Trinidad...

Aug 08, 2023

Allicock, Amsterdam qualify for Pan Am Games

Allicock, Amsterdam qualify for Pan Am Games

Aug 08, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]