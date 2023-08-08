Guyanese athletes excite on day one of Track and field

Springer, Harvey, McPherson and Austin advance to finals…

By Rawle Toney

The Guyanese athletes left a distinct impression on the opening day of Track and Field events at the Commonwealth Youth Games, at the renowned Hasley Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Tianna Springer undeniably lived up to the heightened expectations, delivering the fastest performance during the women’s 400m qualification round, thus securing her advancement to the finals.

Springer, the CRIFTA Games gold medallist and an emerging talent within the Caribbean’s 400m scene completed the distance in 54 seconds.

She was notably over a second quicker than the next-best qualifier, England’s Charlotte Henrich, who ran 55.16 seconds.

In a parallel feat, another Guyanese contender, Narissa McPherson, earned her position in the women’s 400m finals by virtue of her time of 55.46s, positioning her in the top three among the qualifiers.

Turning our focus to the Men’s 400m category, Malachi Austin exhibited an exceptional performance, marking a personal-best effort that propelled him into the finals.

His timing, registered at 48.13 seconds, was also the day’s fastest performance among the other competitors who progressed.

Amidst the intense competition of the Women’s 1500m semifinals, Attoya Harvey endured a challenging contest.

Nevertheless, her time of four minutes and 55.14 seconds secured her a commendable sixth-place finish, clinching the final qualifying position.

In contrast, Javon Roberts was the only Guyanese athlete to not make it to the finals, with his 4:20.45 in the Men’s 1500m keeping him outside of the qualification bracket.

Meanwhile, it was another disappointing day for the country’s swimmers at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva.