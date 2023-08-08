Guyana’s oil industry to soon benefit from new waste transportation service, warehouse/offshore operations facility

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s oil and gas industry will soon benefit from the business ventures of two local players that intertwine environmental responsibility and operational prowess to support Guyana’s burgeoning oil and gas sector.

These companies, Asif Auto Imports and Advocat Guyana Holdings Inc. (AGHI), have both submitted Project Summaries to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and are awaiting approval.

Asif Auto Imports, in an innovative collaboration with Sustainable Environmental Solutions (SES), is set to redefine waste transportation services within the industry through a strategic partnership with SES, an Integrated Waste Management Facility (IWMF) known for its expertise in hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment.

Central to this venture is the methodical orchestration of waste transportation, fortified by stringent safety protocols and meticulous adherence to regulations. The transportation initiative spans hazardous and non-hazardous waste, strategically culled from industry heavyweights like Halliburton and Saipem.

SES’s management facility is strategically positioned within the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD). While the facility is located approximately three kilometres from greater Georgetown, it maintains a safe distance from the nearest residences. This separation it said is crucial, as the predominant land use of the area is industrial, while the residential area lies east of the project site.

Hazardous waste to be transported includes toxic, flammable, and infectious materials, among others. Meanwhile the non-hazardous waste includes dry solids, plastics, wood, and general trash. The company noted that the collaborative effort ensures that all waste generated from the oil and gas sector is handled and transported following environmental regulations.

In a parallel realm, AGHI is set to inaugurate a groundbreaking chapter with an innovative multi-million warehouse and lay down yard facility. The site, strategically positioned between the eminent Baker Hughes Guyana Supercenter and Triple D’s Inc., capitalizes on its adjacency to the Demerara River. This strategic locale streamlines the movement of products and supplies, reducing the dependence on traditional road networks and paving the way for heightened operational efficiency.

AGHI’s venture holds great prospects, beginning with an estimated investment of approximately US$4 million. It has a multi-phase roadmap which reflects its commitment to precision and value creation, promising to fortify offshore energy projects for up to 20 years or for as long as its services are contracted. As the first chapter unfolds, Block 1 of the facility is poised for development within two years, underscoring AGHI’s penchant for seamless project execution.

Amidst these groundbreaking endeavours, both initiatives are expected to cast ripples in the socio-economic landscape. During the construction phase, these undertakings stand poised to embrace hundreds of local workers, invigorating neighbouring communities.

On a broader canvas, these efforts echo Guyana’s emergence as a significant contender in the global oil industry. Both ventures align harmoniously with the nation’s emphasis on local content and infrastructure enhancement, seamlessly dovetailing with the sector’s trajectory. With their distinct yet harmonizing roles, Asif Auto Imports and AGHI are gunning to emerge as harbingers of conscious innovation and operational finesse, charting a course towards a sustainable and prosperous oil and gas landscape in Guyana.