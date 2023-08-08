Latest update August 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Grove man dies in East Bank crash  

Aug 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Thirty-year-old Ishmael Cort, of Lot 33 North East Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), died on Sunday morning after crashing into a culvert located on the Little Diamond Public Road, EBD.

Dead: Ishmael Cort

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the accident occurred around 02:30 hours on Sunday. Cort was driving motorcar PAD 8961 when he met his demise.

Kaieteur News understands that around 23:30 hours on Saturday, Keyah Cort, the owner of the motorcar, parked his car and went to bed. At around 3:05 hours on Sunday, he received a phone call that his car was involved in an accident on the Little Diamond Public Road. Keyah told investigators that he then made checks and observed that his car was missing.

When he arrived on the scene he saw his vehicle with extensive damage mostly to the front. While on the scene, Keyah was informed that his brother, Ishmael, was driving the car and was removed from the vehicle in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens.

The injured man was taken to the Diamond Hospital where he was examined by a doctor before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment.

Ishmael later succumbed.

 

 

