Friendship man charged with security guard’s murder

Aug 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The 22-year-old Friendship, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) resident who had surrendered to police in relation to the murder of Gerald Sobers, a security guard, was on Monday charged and remanded to prison for the offence.

Charged: Osaffo Chester

Osaffo Chester, a security guard, made his first court appearance yesterday at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charge was read to him.

Chester was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison until September 26, 2023.

This publication had reported that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had issued a wanted bulletin last week for Chester after Sobers died on July 29. Sobers was allegedly shot by Chester during an altercation the duo had in July.

Sobers had sustained a gunshot wound to his neck during an altercation with another man on July 2, 2023. Twenty-five-year-old Sobers died at the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD) while receiving treatment.

Dead: Gerald Sobers

Reports are that on the day of the incident, Chester, who is said to be a friend of Sobers, confronted Sobers while the latter visited his aunt at Dazzel Housing Scheme, ECD.

“Apparently the friend went looking for him,” a relative of Sobers had related to this publication.

The relative said while Sobers was hospitalized, he told them that while visiting his aunt, Chester walked up to him and shot him at point blank range after an argument.

Eyewitnesses related that the suspect and Sobers exchanged words and Chester reportedly told the victim that they should bury the hatchet. However, an eyewitness disclosed that “in the wink of an eye” Chester shot Sobers and ran away.

Reports are that the suspect and the victim worked at a security company. It is believed that Chester used the company’s firearm to shoot Sobers.

Sobers sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his neck and relatives said that his spinal cord was damaged. “His lungs were ruptured, and he was paralyzed from his chest downwards,” his relative related.

She said Sobers regained consciousness while hospitalized but he was later hooked up to a life support machine as his condition deteriorated.

 

 

