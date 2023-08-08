Latest update August 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

East Canje man killed in Cotton Tree accident; three injured

Aug 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – An early morning two-car accident on the Cotton Tree Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB) claimed the life of a 60-year-old driver.

Dead: Carlton Maltay

Dead is as Carlton Maltay of East Canje, Berbice.

Injured are Jurjan MacAndrew and Auria Maltay, who were passengers in Maltay’s car and Rajendra Deonarine, driver of the other motorcar involved in the accident.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that the accident occurred around 02:00 hours on Monday.

It was stated that Maltay was the driver of motorcar PTT 7168, when he collided with motorcar PWW 5977, driven at the time by 22-year-old Deonarine, of Bath Settlement, WCB, with two other occupants.

The Police reported that Maltay was proceeding east on the northern drive lane at a fast rate. While negotiating a turn, he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the vehicle driven by Deonarine, which was proceeding west along the southern drive lane.

As a result of the collision, Maltay and his passengers received injuries and were picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to Fort Wellington Public Hospital.

Maltay was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was then taken to the hospital’s mortuary.

Auria Maltay and MacAndrew were examined by a doctor and transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where they were admitted.

Deonarine was admitted to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital for observation. The two occupants in his vehicle were not injured.

 

 

