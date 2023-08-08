Burnham’s Bargain Bites!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Like we austerity foods coming back in style. Or as we say, it becoming once more ‘trendy’.

It’s dat time of year again, when Burnham’s death anniversary rolls by. We marking de death anniversary of de Founder Leader, de man wah help all of we fuh understand how fuh stretch a dollar longer than an elastic band and fuh create a meal out of bare essentials.

And whenever de anniversary come around, dem boys does start craving fuh some of dem food wah we used to have to resort to fuh mek ends meet and fuh feed we pickney. Dem boys feeling peckish and longing fuh good ol’ poor people food.

Back in de day, salt and rice was a culinary necessity.. It teach yuh how fuh be thrifty with de household money. . Nowadays, nuff people wah grow up poor acting like dem never eat salt and rice or drink milk-less tea made from bush.

And what about egg curry? De man was a genius, me tell you! He turn eggs from just a breakfast thing to a national treasure. You used to watch them eggs boil and think, “Yuh better taste good, because you gonna be de star of this pot!”

Egg fried rice? That was de original special before chicken fried rice.

Eddoe soup without obstacles! Who could forget that hearty bowl of comfort that could full yuh belly faster than a glass of water?

Rice pop and rice flour porridge – the double whammy of Burnham’s brilliance! He mek rice into a superstar. You couldn’t walk past a pot of rice pop without grabbing a bowlful. Especially if it packed with sugar.

But oh, how times have changed. People now eat so much meat and fish, dem plates nah looking local.

But just like bell-bottoms and mini-skirts, Burnham’s poor people food mekkin’ a comeback. We craving for dat taste of simpler times, when a plate of salt and rice could make you feel richer than a dredge owner.

So let us hail up dem poor people food which nuff of we grow up with but now too shame to admit. And leh we thank Burnham fuh teaching we how fuh survive hard times.

So de next time, yuh dig yuh teeth into some salt and rice or rice flour porridge, remember you are being transported back into history, and giving due recognition to a man who was a genius and who taught us dat cheap food could make us feel like millionaires. Burnham, yuh might be gone, but yuh flavors deh livin’ on!

Talk half. Leff half.