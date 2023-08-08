Archery Guyana’s Inaugural Youth Championship a success

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana recently held its Inaugural Youth championship at the National Gymnasium which was deemed a success. The youths exceeded all expectations and won the hearts of the audience.

The ranking rounds were a resounding success with the highest score being 395 held by Saifullah Gani from ProArchers Guyana in the men’s category. The women were not far behind, Saifullah’s sister, 10 years old Fatima Gani, held a score of 301, also from ProArchers Guyana.

The match play events began in the Barebow Division with the finalists in their respective categories; Men U18, Women U18. In Men U18, Saifullah Gani captured the gold against Daniel Elliot of Qayyim Archery who received silver, and Muhsin Wazidali also of Qayyim won bronze.

In the Women U18, Fatima Gani won Gold in a nail-biting 1 arrow shoot off against Summayyah Karim of Qayyim Archery, who won silver and Stephanie McTurk of Nations Archery Club copped the bronze medal.

At the presentation ceremony after the event, President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon thanked the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Minister Charles Ramson, the National Sports Commission and Director of Sport, Mr. Steve Ninvalle, for their usual kind support of the sport, as well as the beverage sponsor Guyana Beverages Inc. for their tremendous support.

President of Archery Guyana also went on to thank the Judges for their efficiency and professionalism throughout the competition: Messrs. Ryan McKinnon and Robert Singh. She also extended thanks to the Chair of the Tech Committee, Mr. Saeed Karim.

President Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon announced the results and together with the Chair of Competitions Committee, Mr. Jeewanram Persaud and Vice-chair of Competitions Committee Mr. Umasankar Madray, presented the medals. Participation medals were also presented to each and every participant.

The final results are as follows: