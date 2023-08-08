Latest update August 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Another goalless draw for Guyana at Concacaf U15 tourney

Aug 08, 2023 Sports

…Junior Golden Jaguars in must-win game today against Belize

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s participation in the Concacaf U15 Championship in Curacao has so far resulted in back-to-back goalless draws, positioning them atop Group F.

In their opening encounter at the Stadion Ergilio Hato in Willemstad, Guyana faced off against Guadeloupe.

Despite generating several opportunities, the young Jaguars couldn’t capitalise, leaving the scoreboard untouched.

Their second match played against Barbados, showcased a similar narrative, even with the ‘Bajans’ putting up a strong defensive performance, Guyana’s chances remained unconverted once again.

Collecting a solitary point from each of their initial two games, the Guyanese youths now lead the group standings. Their ultimate Group Stage game against Belize, scheduled for today at 4:00 pm, will determine their fate.

The ongoing Concacaf U15 tournament, spanning until August 13, has brought together 39 Concacaf Member Associations.

Notably, two guest nations, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, representing the Asian Football Confederation, have also participated.

Qatar’s return to the tournament is noteworthy, marking their reappearance after their last engagement in 2019 in Miami, USA.

Comprising athletes associated with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Academy Programme, the junior national squad draws talent from regions including Bartica, Berbice, Rupununi, Georgetown, East Demerara, and Upper Demerara. Additionally, the team boasts international talents hailing from the United States and Canada. (Rawle Toney)

 

 

