Who will go home?  Who will remain? Kares T10 action on today at Enmore 

Aug 05, 2023 Sports

Eccles All-Stars is the only team to book a spot in the finals, but who will join them?

Kaieteur Sports – The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast heads to the Enmore Community Centre Ground today for Super Eight action.

At the end of the day, three teams will progress, and three will go home.

Rain last weekend forced the extension of the competition from its originally planned two-day duration, with matches being rolled over.

On Saturday, The United Crew will face Tarmac Titans from 10:00h; Village Rams and V-Net Vipers will clash from noon; and Team Corruption will battle Avinash All-Stars from 14:00h.

The three winners from these matches will join Eccles All-Stars in the semi-finals.

The semi-finals and final of the 32-team competition will be held on August 12 under lights at the National Stadium, Providence.

The first-ever champions will pocket G$1M, while the losing finalist will collect G$300,000.

The two losing semi-finalists will walk away with G$100,000 each. There will also be prizes for outstanding individual performances.

The Most Valuable Player of the series will get a motorbike valuable over G$250,000, compliments of Assuria Insurance.

Additionally, there will be a celebrity match before the championship match where the winning side will be rewarded G$200,000, which will be donated to charity.

The competition is sponsored by Kares Engineering Inc, Mohamed’s Enterprise, GT Beer, Rainforest Water, Star Party Rentals, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., ENet, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Trophy Stall, Premier Insurance, Cricket Zone USA, Beacon Café, Continental Transport, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, National Sports Commission, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, Jacobs Jewelry and Pawn Shop, First Change Builder Inc. Impressions Inc., Sicko Mode, 94.1 BOOM FM, Assuria Insurance, Montra Restaurant and Longue, Gafoors and Hard Rock Café.

 

 

