Latest update August 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

West Demerara FA in 3rd attempt

Aug 05, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The football fraternity of the West Demerara FA will be hoping for fair weather this weekend as they make a 3rd consecutive weekend attempt to kick off the Senior Men’s League.  Unplayable conditions due to persistent rains forced the Interim Competitions Committee to postpone the games previously.

Again Tuschen Community Centre ground is the venue for today’s (5th August) opening matches and two more tomorrow (Sunday 6th) in the 9-team 2nd tier League.

The opening game at 2 pm will feature Uitvlugt FC against Uprising FC and at 4 pm it will be Slingerz FC versus Wales FC.

Matches slated for tomorrow at 2 pm, it’s Eagles FC against Pouderoyen FC and to follow at 4 pm, Crane Rovers confront Bell West FC.

In the Georgetown FA’s SML, matches will continue at the National Training Centre, Providence after a switch from the GFC ground.

In today’s (Saturday 5th August) double-header, beginning at 2 pm Camptown FC will tackle Order and Discipline and at 4 pm Pele FC meet Black Pearl FC.

In the first game tomorrow (Sunday 6th) at 2 pm Vengy FC oppose Eastveldt FC and at 4 pm GFC take on Riddim Squad.

Staying on the East Bank of Demerara the SML will continue tomorrow (Sunday 6th) with a triple-header at the Timehri Red ground.

In the first game set to kick off at 10:30 am, Samatta Point Kaneville will meet Timehri Panthers SC, to follow at 1 pm Diamond United clash with Circuit Ville FC and the final game will bring together St. Cuthbert FC and Herstelling Raiders at 3:30pm.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 2nd August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Oil is not on our leaders tongue!!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Who will go home?  Who will remain? Kares T10 action on today at Enmore 

Who will go home?  Who will remain? Kares T10 action on today at...

Aug 05, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast heads to the Enmore Community Centre Ground today for Super Eight action. At the end of the day, three teams will progress, and three will go...
Read More
Teams arrive in Guyana ahead of 2nd T20 at Providence 

Teams arrive in Guyana ahead of 2nd T20 at...

Aug 05, 2023

West Demerara FA in 3rd attempt

West Demerara FA in 3rd attempt

Aug 05, 2023

Potaro Strikers explode in Bartica

Potaro Strikers explode in Bartica

Aug 05, 2023

Local Powerlifter Demetri Chan successfully completes Medical training in Cuba

Local Powerlifter Demetri Chan successfully...

Aug 05, 2023

Odyssey Tours 50 overs final set for tomorrow at Zeeburg Ground

Odyssey Tours 50 overs final set for tomorrow at...

Aug 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • A troubling question

    Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – Eight years since the announcement of the discovery of oil and four years since... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]