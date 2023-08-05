West Demerara FA in 3rd attempt

Kaieteur Sports – The football fraternity of the West Demerara FA will be hoping for fair weather this weekend as they make a 3rd consecutive weekend attempt to kick off the Senior Men’s League. Unplayable conditions due to persistent rains forced the Interim Competitions Committee to postpone the games previously.

Again Tuschen Community Centre ground is the venue for today’s (5th August) opening matches and two more tomorrow (Sunday 6th) in the 9-team 2nd tier League.

The opening game at 2 pm will feature Uitvlugt FC against Uprising FC and at 4 pm it will be Slingerz FC versus Wales FC.

Matches slated for tomorrow at 2 pm, it’s Eagles FC against Pouderoyen FC and to follow at 4 pm, Crane Rovers confront Bell West FC.

In the Georgetown FA’s SML, matches will continue at the National Training Centre, Providence after a switch from the GFC ground.

In today’s (Saturday 5th August) double-header, beginning at 2 pm Camptown FC will tackle Order and Discipline and at 4 pm Pele FC meet Black Pearl FC.

In the first game tomorrow (Sunday 6th) at 2 pm Vengy FC oppose Eastveldt FC and at 4 pm GFC take on Riddim Squad.

Staying on the East Bank of Demerara the SML will continue tomorrow (Sunday 6th) with a triple-header at the Timehri Red ground.

In the first game set to kick off at 10:30 am, Samatta Point Kaneville will meet Timehri Panthers SC, to follow at 1 pm Diamond United clash with Circuit Ville FC and the final game will bring together St. Cuthbert FC and Herstelling Raiders at 3:30pm.