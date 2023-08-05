Teams arrive in Guyana ahead of 2nd T20 at Providence

West Indies vs. India 2nd T20I at Providence…

Kaieteur News – Both West Indies and India arrived on Friday morning ahead of the 2nd T20 battle at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence set for Sunday.

Windies, having already drew first blood by winning the 1st T20 on Thursday by 4 runs, will be keen on taking the series 2-0 come Sunday when the two lock horns from 10:30h.

Accompanied by their full coaching staff, both sides arrives a little before midday on Friday at the CJIA Timehri, where president of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Bissoondyal Singh greeted both teams prior to their departure into the city.

Singh, a CWI Director said regarding the sale of tickets ahead of the two games on local soil, things have been looking very bright as it relates to the support not only West Indies but even the Indians could receive from local fans.

The GCB boss said sales have significantly increased over the last few hours and encouraged Guyanese to come out and support their team, as well as the two home boys in Shimron Hetmyer and Romario Shepherd.

Persons over the age of 65 and children between ages 3-16 will be able to purchase tickets at half-price for both games, as Green Stand tickets cost $12,500 and Red Stand $8,000; with prices being set by CWI.

The West Indies accompanied by Head Coach Darren Sammy alongside the likes of Windies/Guyana legend Carl Hooper and India with the legend Rahul Dravid, will all seek to coach their respective young sides to victory in this series, with the home team having much more at stake.