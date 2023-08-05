Teacher sentenced to 8 weeks in prison for assaulting cop

Kaieteur News – Twenty-nine-year-old Shameer Basika, a teacher from Cummings Lodge, Georgetown, was on Wednesday sentenced to eight weeks in prison for assaulting a peace officer.

Basika was arrested on August 1, and charged for assaulting a Peace Officer, contrary to Section 28 (b) of the Summary Jurisdiction Offence Act, Chapter 8:02.

He appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool, where the charge was read to him. Basika pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced.