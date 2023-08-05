Teacher sentenced to 8 weeks in prison for assaulting cop

Latest update August 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 05, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-nine-year-old Shameer Basika, a teacher from Cummings Lodge, Georgetown, was on Wednesday sentenced to eight weeks in prison for assaulting a peace officer.
Basika was arrested on August 1, and charged for assaulting a Peace Officer, contrary to Section 28 (b) of the Summary Jurisdiction Offence Act, Chapter 8:02.
He appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool, where the charge was read to him. Basika pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced.
