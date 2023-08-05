Suspect in security guard’s murder turns himself in to police

Kaieteur News – Twenty-two-year-old Osaffo Chester, the suspect who was wanted in relation to the murder of Gerald Sobers, a security guard, turned himself in to police on Thursday.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin this week for Chester after Sobers died on Saturday. Sobers was allegedly shot by Chester during an altercation the duo had in July.

Kaieteur News had reported that Sobers had sustained a gunshot wound to his neck in an altercation with another man on July 3, 2023. Twenty-five-year-old Sobers died at the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD) while receiving treatment.

Reports are that on the day of the incident, Chester, who is said to be a friend of Sobers, confronted Sobers while the latter visited his aunt at Dazzel Housing Scheme, ECD.

“Apparently the friend went looking for him,” a relative of Sobers had related to this publication.

The relative said while Sobers was hospitalized, he told them that while visiting his aunt, Chester walked up to him and shot him at point blank range after an argument.

Eyewitnesses related that the suspect and Sobers exchanged words and Chester reportedly told the victim that they should bury the hatchet. However, an eyewitness disclosed that “in the wink of an eye” Chester shot Sobers and ran away.

Reports are that the suspect and the victim worked at a security company. It is believed that Chester used the company’s firearm to shoot Sobers.

Sobers sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his neck and relatives said that his spinal cord was damaged. “His lungs were ruptured, and he was paralyzed from his chest downwards,” his relative related.

She said Sobers regained consciousness while hospitalized but he was later hooked up to a life support machine as his condition deteriorated. The doctors related to relatives that police never visited the injured man while he was conscious.

According to Sobers’ relatives, they have received reports that the suspect was seen on multiple occasions on the East Coast of Demerara.

Sobers’ sister told this publication that a police detective called the family and he related that a few days before the shooting, her brother and the suspect had an altercation at a Chinese supermarket at Paradise, ECD.

“The police said my brother had a bottle during the fight,” she said. She also said that she was told that the assailant threatened her brother with a firearm during the altercation.

Chester is in custody pending the outcome of the investigation.

