Pump attendant remanded for 2014 murder

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old pump attendant of Baracara Village, Canje River, Berbice was on Thursday remanded to prison for the murder of Dhanraj Basdeo called ‘Wabble’ of Canefield, East Canje, Berbice.

Philip Amsterdam, who was remanded nine years after Basdeo’s murder took place, made his first court appearance on Thursday before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court. He was not required to enter a plea to the indictable offence.

He is expected to return to court on August 16 2023 for report.

Basdeo was shot to his head on October 4, 2014 at Baracara Village. According to initial reports, 29-year-old Dhanraj Basdeo of 850 New Area , Canefield Settlement, East Canje, Berbice ,was found in a boat with the alleged shooter’s reputed wife in the Canje River. It was also reported that he was allegedly shot in the forehead by the woman’s reputed husband and brother, after becoming embroiled in an altercation with the two men.

Police had detailed that Basdeo was in a boat in the Canje River with a woman, Liz Andrea Phillips, formerly of Port Kaituma and of Three Doors Torani Canal, Berbice River, where she lived with her reputed husband Lionel Amsterdam (Hinds) and other family members.

At about 20:00 hrs on the evening in question, Amsterdam and his brother Linden Amsterdam called ‘Baige’ reportedly went to the boat that Phillips and Basdeo were in.

Phillips, who was taken to live in the area only about four months prior to the shooting, was reportedly beaten by the suspect, who allegedly received information that Basdeo was having an affair with her.

Basdeo, it is understood, tried to fight off Amsterdam and was shot to his forehead.

His two friends, who also hail from East Canje, reported that they were some distance away when they heard the gunshot. They made enquiries and found Basdeo slumped in the boat.

The duo left immediately for New Amsterdam where they took Basdeo to the hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Amsterdam brothers had eluded authorities over the years but Phillip Amsterdam was recently arrested and slapped with the murder charge.