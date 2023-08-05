Latest update August 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Prisoner scales fence, escapes while clearing land in Berbice

Aug 05, 2023

Kaieteur News – Efforts are underway to recapture Suraj Singh also known as ‘Shonta Singh’, a prisoner who escaped on Friday during a land clearing exercise at Glasglow Public Road, East Bank Berbice.

Prisoner: Suraj Singh

According to the police, at about 08:30 hrs on Friday, a female Prison Officer of the Guyana Prison Service headed out on a ‘gang duty’ with five prisoners who are convicted for various offences, to have land cleaned at 40 Glasglow Public Road.

Singh, a 31-year-old from #72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was convicted of Possession of Narcotics for Trafficking and was sentenced to serve 41 months in prison.

Police said at about 11:00hrs on Friday, Singh said he wanted to defecate and left the group to go towards a clump of bush nearby when he suddenly scaled the northern fence and began to run.

An alarm was raised, and a chase began, but Singh made good his escape by heading further north in the bushes. A joint operation has been launched in an effort to recapture the convicted prisoner.

 

 

 

