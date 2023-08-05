Prisoner scales fence, escapes while clearing land in Berbice

Latest update August 5th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 05, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Efforts are underway to recapture Suraj Singh also known as ‘Shonta Singh’, a prisoner who escaped on Friday during a land clearing exercise at Glasglow Public Road, East Bank Berbice.
According to the police, at about 08:30 hrs on Friday, a female Prison Officer of the Guyana Prison Service headed out on a ‘gang duty’ with five prisoners who are convicted for various offences, to have land cleaned at 40 Glasglow Public Road.
Singh, a 31-year-old from #72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was convicted of Possession of Narcotics for Trafficking and was sentenced to serve 41 months in prison.
Police said at about 11:00hrs on Friday, Singh said he wanted to defecate and left the group to go towards a clump of bush nearby when he suddenly scaled the northern fence and began to run.
An alarm was raised, and a chase began, but Singh made good his escape by heading further north in the bushes. A joint operation has been launched in an effort to recapture the convicted prisoner.
Oil is not on our leaders tongue!!!
Aug 05, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast heads to the Enmore Community Centre Ground today for Super Eight action. At the end of the day, three teams will progress, and three will go...
Aug 05, 2023
Aug 05, 2023
Aug 05, 2023
Aug 05, 2023
Aug 05, 2023
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – Eight years since the announcement of the discovery of oil and four years since... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]