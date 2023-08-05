Potaro Strikers explode in Bartica

…Ithaca win big in Berbice

Kaieteur Sports – Potaro Strikers enjoyed a goal-fest night and moved to the top of the table in the Bartica FA’s Senior Men’s League (SML) after an emphatic 8-0 drubbing over bottom team Agatash United last Wednesday night at the Bartica Community Centre ground.

Double-strikes by Reon Hall (47′ & 53′) and Daniel Gardener (60′ & 65′) accounted for half of the tally, while there was one each for: Kevin Spencer (30′), Shemar Stephen (62′), Troy Parris (67′) and Kareem Hughes (71′).

Gardener’s brace took his competition’s tally to 7 goals, 2 less than leader Andrew Simmons of Rivers View. Hall’s two propelled his total to four.

It was the 4th win for Strikers after 6 games as they inch past Cup holders Rivers View by a single point to 13. The defending champions, however, have 2 games in hand and remain the only perfect team in the 9-team League. It was the 4th loss for Agatash who remain on a point after 5 games.

The other game was more of a contest as Lazio registered its first win in 5 games to move to 7th on four points. It was the 5th defeat for Mil Ballers in 6 games as they occupy 2nd from the bottom on 3 points. Joseph Cox produced the only and decisive goal of the game in 20th minute.

In the Ancient County of Berbice, Ithaca FC also secured a first win and by a big margin in the battle of the “lowlies” as they hammered Fyrish FC 5-2.

Double-braces from Tejorney Joseph (39′ & 62′) and Shannon Wilson (43′ & 59′) and one from Fabion Tuesday in the 66th minute sealed the victory. For Fyrish, Jakeim Crandon in the 48th and Tyrease Gibson in the 54th were on target.