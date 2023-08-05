Latest update August 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Potaro Strikers explode in Bartica

Aug 05, 2023 Sports

…Ithaca win big in Berbice

Kaieteur Sports – Potaro Strikers enjoyed a goal-fest night and moved to the top of the table in the Bartica FA’s Senior Men’s League (SML) after an emphatic 8-0 drubbing over bottom team Agatash United last Wednesday night at the Bartica Community Centre ground.

Double-strikes by Reon Hall (47′ & 53′) and Daniel Gardener (60′ & 65′) accounted for half of the tally, while there was one each for: Kevin Spencer (30′), Shemar Stephen (62′), Troy Parris (67′) and Kareem Hughes (71′).

Gardener’s brace took his competition’s tally to 7 goals, 2 less than leader Andrew Simmons of Rivers View. Hall’s two propelled his total to four.

It was the 4th win for Strikers after 6 games as they inch past Cup holders Rivers View by a single point to 13. The defending champions, however, have 2 games in hand and remain the only perfect team in the 9-team League. It was the 4th loss for Agatash who remain on a point after 5 games.

The other game was more of a contest as Lazio registered its first win in 5 games to move to 7th on four points. It was the 5th defeat for Mil Ballers in 6 games as they occupy 2nd from the bottom on 3 points. Joseph Cox produced the only and decisive goal of the game in 20th minute.

In the Ancient County of Berbice, Ithaca FC also secured a first win and by a big margin in the battle of the “lowlies” as they hammered Fyrish FC 5-2.

Double-braces from Tejorney Joseph (39′ & 62′) and Shannon Wilson (43′ & 59′) and one from Fabion Tuesday in the 66th minute sealed the victory. For Fyrish, Jakeim Crandon in the 48th and Tyrease Gibson in the 54th were on target.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 2nd August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Oil is not on our leaders tongue!!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Who will go home?  Who will remain? Kares T10 action on today at Enmore 

Who will go home?  Who will remain? Kares T10 action on today at...

Aug 05, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast heads to the Enmore Community Centre Ground today for Super Eight action. At the end of the day, three teams will progress, and three will go...
Read More
Teams arrive in Guyana ahead of 2nd T20 at Providence 

Teams arrive in Guyana ahead of 2nd T20 at...

Aug 05, 2023

West Demerara FA in 3rd attempt

West Demerara FA in 3rd attempt

Aug 05, 2023

Potaro Strikers explode in Bartica

Potaro Strikers explode in Bartica

Aug 05, 2023

Local Powerlifter Demetri Chan successfully completes Medical training in Cuba

Local Powerlifter Demetri Chan successfully...

Aug 05, 2023

Odyssey Tours 50 overs final set for tomorrow at Zeeburg Ground

Odyssey Tours 50 overs final set for tomorrow at...

Aug 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • A troubling question

    Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – Eight years since the announcement of the discovery of oil and four years since... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]