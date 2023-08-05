People like squat pon other people seat

Kaieteur News – We did worrying about whether people would attend international cricket tomorrow. But de West Indies win de fuss T20 match and it now gat people scrambling fuh get tickets fuh de matches in Guyana.

Dem gan soon discover dat dem gan need fuh sell dem cow, dem calf or pawn dem jewelry fuh afford de cost of a ticket. And when dem go fuh buy ticket, de sellers does ask yuh weh yuh want to sit because every seat in certain stands is supposed to be reserved.

People does go to nuff trouble fuh pick a good seat. But when dem turn up on de day of de match, dem find somebody sitting in dem seat. And when dem ask dem fuh move, de squatter does tell dem how dem gat plenty empty seat. So nah fuh cause trouble dem does sit down in dem empty seat. But when de persons wah buy ticket fuh dem same seats come, is another shuffling around.

Now, yuh might think dat if yuh payin’ big money fuh a seat, yuh could enjoy yuh game in peace, right? Nah man, not in dis wild west of seating debacles.

Imagine yuh finally reach yuh seat wid yuh food box and beer in yuh hand, but somebody else occupying yuh seat. And gat de temerity fuh tell yuh fuh go and sit down somewhere else.

If we can’t solve a simple problem like getting people fuh sit in dem own seat, dem we should not have international cricket in Guyana. Is enough trouble now fuh find parking near de stadium and den fuh join a long line just fuh pass through de entrance, only to find that somebody squatting in de seat wah you pay good money fuh.

