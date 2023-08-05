Latest update August 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Odyssey Tours 50 overs final set for tomorrow at Zeeburg Ground

Aug 05, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Host Zeeburg will battle Meten-Meer-Zorg Warriors tomorrow, Sunday at Zeeburg ground in the final of the Oydssey Tours 50-over tournament.

Anil Sookdeo and Ganesh Narine

Zeeburg include the likes of Malcom Hubbard, Mark Jeffers, Jamal James and Captain Ganesh Narine.

Meten-Meer-Zorg Warriors will look to Skipper Anil Sookdeo, the tournament leading wicket taker, Ameer Mohamed, Damuka Junior, Jermaine Scott, Adrian Hinds and Ellian Whyte.

 

 

