No audit of GPHC conducted between 2015 and 2020- Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) records have not been audited since 2014, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo revealed on Thursday.

The Vice President made the statement at his weekly press conference held at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown. He said that no audits have been done for the period 2015-2020, the same timeframe the A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition government was in office.

Jagdeo said that the failure to conduct the audits has forced the current government to embark on an intensive system to ensure the GPHC’s books are in order.

“Do you know that between 2015 to 2020 not a single audit was done for GPHC that is their legacy not a single audit was done…,” the Vice President said.

He continued, “So we have had an intense period of trying to fix this, (recently) the management of GPHC had to recreate the financial statements and get vouchers to the auditor general’s office for the period 2015 to 2020.”

According to Jagdeo, for the period the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) has been in government, they have submitted financial statements up to 2022 to the auditor general.

Moreover, the Vice President accused the previous government of lack of accountability.

He said, “First of all when we got back into office, $10B worth of drugs, medical supplied etcetera were expired, took us a while to clear that up and to replenish the stock. A lot of the equipment was not functioning at the labs in Georgetown Hospital and tons of things…”