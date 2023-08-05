Guyanese Bowlers wreak havoc as rain saves day for home team – T&T 43-9 (18.3 overs Match abandoned due to rain)

Guyana U13 vs. Trinidad & Tobago U13 Bilateral Series…



Kaieteur Sports – Guyana applied the pressure on their opponents during Wednesday’s opening round of the U13 Bilateral Series played in Trinidad and Tobago, as rain possibly saved the day for the home side.

Guyana seemed to be on point during the opening round, prior to rain stopping play. The home team, who took first strike, were dismantled during their batting outing, falling to 43 for 9 in 18.3 overs.

Just as they did during the U13 Inter-county tournament, the trio of Makayah Holmes (2-11), Richard Ramdehol (2-2), Brandon Henry (2-5) along with a wicket each from Thierry Davis and Reyaz Latif, had left their opponents riddled by the time rain intervened.

Should rain weather permit, Guyana could easily make light work of the Trinidadians come the second match, given their intentions displayed during opening match.

Meanwhile, GCB president Bissoondyal Singh said the tournament plays an important part in the ongoing development of West Indies cricket overall, as it targets the grassroots.

Singh, a CWI Director, believed more tournaments like this should be organized among the respective territorial boards, as it remains an essential aspect of each country’s future for cricket, West Indies and beyond.

The GCB head further believed that with more tournaments like this, Guyana can easily harness the required talent from their Academies which were launched in a few areas in Essequibo, with more Academies rolling out across the other regions in the near future.

The second match of the four-match series was yesterday at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain.