Latest update August 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyanese Bowlers wreak havoc as rain saves day for home team – T&T 43-9 (18.3 overs Match abandoned due to rain)

Aug 05, 2023 Sports

Guyana U13 vs. Trinidad & Tobago U13 Bilateral Series…

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana applied the pressure on their opponents during Wednesday’s opening round of the U13 Bilateral Series played in Trinidad and Tobago, as rain possibly saved the day for the home side.

Richard Ramdeholl Vice Captain all rounder and off spinner

Makaya Holmes right arm fast

Guyana seemed to be on point during the opening round, prior to rain stopping play. The home team, who took first strike, were dismantled during their batting outing, falling to 43 for 9 in 18.3 overs.

Just as they did during the U13 Inter-county tournament, the trio of Makayah Holmes (2-11), Richard Ramdehol (2-2), Brandon Henry (2-5) along with a wicket each from Thierry Davis and Reyaz Latif, had left their opponents riddled by the time rain intervened.
Should rain weather permit, Guyana could easily make light work of the Trinidadians come the second match, given their intentions displayed during opening match.

Brandon Henry Captain Left arm orthodox

Meanwhile, GCB president Bissoondyal Singh said the tournament plays an important part in the ongoing development of West Indies cricket overall, as it targets the grassroots.
Singh, a CWI Director, believed more tournaments like this should be organized among the respective territorial boards, as it remains an essential aspect of each country’s future for cricket, West Indies and beyond.
The GCB head further believed that with more tournaments like this, Guyana can easily harness the required talent from their Academies which were launched in a few areas in Essequibo, with more Academies rolling out across the other regions in the near future.

The second match of the four-match series was yesterday at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 2nd August, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Oil is not on our leaders tongue!!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Who will go home?  Who will remain? Kares T10 action on today at Enmore 

Who will go home?  Who will remain? Kares T10 action on today at...

Aug 05, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast heads to the Enmore Community Centre Ground today for Super Eight action. At the end of the day, three teams will progress, and three will go...
Read More
Teams arrive in Guyana ahead of 2nd T20 at Providence 

Teams arrive in Guyana ahead of 2nd T20 at...

Aug 05, 2023

West Demerara FA in 3rd attempt

West Demerara FA in 3rd attempt

Aug 05, 2023

Potaro Strikers explode in Bartica

Potaro Strikers explode in Bartica

Aug 05, 2023

Local Powerlifter Demetri Chan successfully completes Medical training in Cuba

Local Powerlifter Demetri Chan successfully...

Aug 05, 2023

Odyssey Tours 50 overs final set for tomorrow at Zeeburg Ground

Odyssey Tours 50 overs final set for tomorrow at...

Aug 05, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • A troubling question

    Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – Eight years since the announcement of the discovery of oil and four years since... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]