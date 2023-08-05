Businessman threatens to shoot cop after obstructing traffic

Kaieteur News – Police on Thursday arrested an Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) businessman for allegedly threatening to shoot a traffic cop.

The policeman, Constable Raymond Daniels, alleged that on Monday, the businessman brandished a gun and threatened to shoot him at Market Street, Mon Repos, ECD.

The cop claimed that he was performing his duties when he saw that the businessman stopped his car on the eastern driving lane.

The police reportedly proceeded to tell the businessman that he was obstructing the free flow of traffic. However, the businessman, in a fit of anger, cursed the law enforcement officer.

The rank reportedly cautioned the businessman about his disorderly behaviour but the man pulled out a handgun from his waist and threatened to shoot him before driving away.

A report was made and investigators tracked down the suspect and arrested him. His licensed Taurus .32 pistol was also confiscated.