U.S. health advisors partner with Ministry of Health to strengthen COVID-19 response and public health supply chain

Kaieteur News – The United States Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is partnering with the Guyana Ministry of Health to support Guyana’s public health infrastructure.

USAID’s Country Health Information Systems and Data Use (CHISU) Program, a flagship data and information system project of USAID’s Bureau for Global Health, is providing two global public health technical consultants to the Ministry of Health for a one-year period. These advisors will be focusing on two key areas- addressing COVID-19 data management issues and enhancing the public health supply chain management system, the US Embassy here said in a press release.

Mr. Emeka Ogbolu, a seasoned public health supply chain expert, is collaborating with the Ministry’s Materials Management Unit to strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of the public health supply chain management system. In particular, Mr. Ogbolu is coordinating with the Unit’s Director in strengthening the operations and logistics of the central and regional warehouses. With extensive experience in supply chain logistics and management, Mr. Ogbolu is dedicated to supporting the Ministry’s vision for 2030 and aligning efforts to achieve public health objectives.

Mr. Yazabantu Soldati, a Health Information Systems Advisor from South Africa, is leading efforts to identify and implement solutions related to the collection, storage, and utilization of COVID-19 data. With more than 15 years of experience in information systems and data analytics, Mr. Soldati brings a wealth of expertise to support monitoring and evaluation and operations research of health programs.

Expressing support for this initiative, U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch said, “Through this strategic partnership, the United States Government, through USAID, is bolstering Guyana’s capacity to combat COVID-19 and optimize public health supply chain management, contributing to the country’s overall health resilience and progress toward a healthier future. We remain a committed and resolute partner with the Government and people of Guyana.”