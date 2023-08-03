Latest update August 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Two men busted with illegal firearm

Aug 03, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police ranks on Wednesday arrested two men after they were found with an unlicensed firearm in their possession.

At around 05:00hrs yesterday, ranks from the Vigilance Police Station’s Anti-Crime Patrol received information about the discharging of a firearm and immediately proceeded to Melanie (market area).

According to a police release, on arrival at the scene, the ranks observed two men acting suspiciously. The ranks stopped and proceeded to conduct a search on them and their personal belongings, to which they complied.

Unlicensed gun that was found; a.32 Taurus Pistol

It is reported that the ranks unearthed a black metal object, suspected to be a fireman, in one of the suspect’s pants crotch. The suspect was asked to produce a firearm licence but failed. He was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested.

They were escorted along with the suspected firearm to the Vigilance Police Station. On arrival at the station, the firearm was inspected and observed to be a.32 Taurus Pistol (without number). The suspects have been identified as two construction workers of Vigilance and Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) respectively.

