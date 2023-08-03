Two men busted with illegal firearm

Latest update August 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police ranks on Wednesday arrested two men after they were found with an unlicensed firearm in their possession.
At around 05:00hrs yesterday, ranks from the Vigilance Police Station’s Anti-Crime Patrol received information about the discharging of a firearm and immediately proceeded to Melanie (market area).
According to a police release, on arrival at the scene, the ranks observed two men acting suspiciously. The ranks stopped and proceeded to conduct a search on them and their personal belongings, to which they complied.
It is reported that the ranks unearthed a black metal object, suspected to be a fireman, in one of the suspect’s pants crotch. The suspect was asked to produce a firearm licence but failed. He was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested.
They were escorted along with the suspected firearm to the Vigilance Police Station. On arrival at the station, the firearm was inspected and observed to be a.32 Taurus Pistol (without number). The suspects have been identified as two construction workers of Vigilance and Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) respectively.
The Leaders lips are sealed on Guyana’s US$ Trillion Dollar OIL
Aug 03, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, yesterday morning, in his Ministry’s Conference room, delivered the charge to Guyana’s Commonwealth Youth games...
Aug 03, 2023
Aug 03, 2023
Aug 03, 2023
Aug 03, 2023
Aug 03, 2023
Kaieteur News – The death of the former Head of the Presidential Secretariat (HPS), Dr. Roger Luncheon, has served... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]