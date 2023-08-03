Shopkeeper found dead, co-worker arrested

Latest update August 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A shopkeeper was on Tuesday found dead at ‘Mer Meria’ Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

Dead is 55-year-old Andrew Harris called ‘Shortman’. Police have arrested his co-worker for questioning. It was the co-worker who reported the man dead.  Police believe that Harris was murdered sometime between July 31 and August 1.

Murdered - Andrew Harris

Murdered – Andrew Harris

Investigators learnt that Harris works as a shopkeeper at Surinamo Landing, Mazaruni River but had spent the last ten days working with the co-worker on a newly constructed shop in the backdam. The owner of the shop told police that the co-worker called her on August 1 and informed her that he found Harris dead at the shop.

Police were alerted and when they arrived at the scene Harris’ body was in a slouching position on a bench. There was blood on his jersey and on the floor close to where his body was found. “Detectives examined the body and observed a stab wound, about 3 inches in width, to the victim’s upper left chest”, police stated. The co-worker was subsequently arrested at a nearby camp and taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing.

