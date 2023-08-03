Minister Ramson meets Guyana Commonwealth Youth Games Team before departure

Kaieteur Sports – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, yesterday morning, in his Ministry’s Conference room, delivered the charge to Guyana’s Commonwealth Youth games team before they departed Guyana for the games scheduled from 4th – 11th August 2023 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Mr Ramson remarked, “On behalf of the government and people of Guyana, I wish you every success and we are grateful for your service. Congratulations on being selected as national representatives. It is an honour and privilege to represent one’s country, and do so with honour, pride, distinction and to the best of your abilities.”

He further emphasized on the government’s commitment to developing sport in Guyana. “As a government we are working and making the strategic investment in developing the sporting landscape and industry.”

Reflecting on his own life experiences, Minister Ramson referenced the potential and positive impact sports has on molding one’s life. He outlined to the selected student athletes to use the experiences of sports to expand their horizon, growth and development.

“In your young and budding careers filled with so much potential, you are on the pathway to excellence and it’s critical that you remain disciplined as students of your sport and life.”

Minister Ramson implored the athletes to use the opportunity of the games and the current position they are in to inculcate the right habits, create the attributes, attitudes, mindset that would see them maximizing and realizing their fullest potential in future sporting careers and in life.

“Know that you have worked hard, sacrificed, have the talent and potential to do of your best, meet new friends in your downtime, discuss training regimen, adopt a resilient, positive and growth mindset as a key ingredient for realization of your potential and talent as you embark on this wonderful journey.”

Guyana will be represented by a delegation of 13. The team comprises of five track and field athletes, three swimmers, two physiotherapists swimming and athletics coaches along with Chef – de – Mission, Ms Nalini Mc Koy.

The swimmers will commence competition on August 6, while the athletics team will display their talent on the 7th August.