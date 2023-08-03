Latest update August 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Minister Ramson meets Guyana Commonwealth Youth Games Team before departure

Aug 03, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, yesterday morning, in his Ministry’s Conference room, delivered the charge to Guyana’s Commonwealth Youth games team before they departed Guyana for the games scheduled from 4th  – 11th August 2023 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Mr Ramson remarked, “On behalf of the government and people of Guyana, I wish you every success and we are grateful for your service. Congratulations on being selected as national representatives. It is an honour and privilege to represent one’s country, and do so with honour, pride, distinction and to the best of your abilities.”

He further emphasized on the government’s commitment to developing sport in Guyana. “As a government we are working and making the strategic investment in developing the sporting landscape and industry.”

Minister Charles Ramson Jr. with the athletes and officials during the meeting at his office.

Minister Charles Ramson Jr. with the athletes and officials during the meeting at his office.

Reflecting on his own life experiences, Minister Ramson referenced the potential and positive impact sports has on molding one’s life. He outlined to the selected student athletes to use the experiences of sports to expand their horizon, growth and development.

“In your young and budding careers filled with so much potential, you are on the pathway to excellence and it’s critical that you remain disciplined as students of your sport and life.”

Minister Ramson implored the athletes to use the opportunity of the games and the current position they are in to inculcate the right habits, create the attributes, attitudes, mindset that would see them maximizing and realizing their fullest potential in future sporting careers and in life.

The athletes take a photo with Sports Minister Charles Ramson Jr.

The athletes take a photo with Sports Minister Charles Ramson Jr.

“Know that you have worked hard, sacrificed, have the talent and potential to do of your best, meet new friends in your downtime, discuss training regimen, adopt a resilient, positive and growth mindset as a key ingredient for realization of your potential and talent as you embark on this wonderful journey.”

Guyana will be represented by a delegation of 13. The team comprises of five track and field athletes, three swimmers, two physiotherapists swimming and athletics coaches along with Chef – de – Mission, Ms Nalini Mc Koy.

The swimmers will commence competition on August 6, while the athletics team will display their talent on the 7th August.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | 28th July, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

The Leaders lips are sealed on Guyana’s US$ Trillion Dollar OIL

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Minister Ramson meets Guyana Commonwealth Youth Games Team before departure

Minister Ramson meets Guyana Commonwealth Youth Games Team before...

Aug 03, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, yesterday morning, in his Ministry’s Conference room, delivered the charge to Guyana’s Commonwealth Youth games...
Read More
Jamaica dump Brazil and Marta out of World Cup to reach last 16

Jamaica dump Brazil and Marta out of World Cup to...

Aug 03, 2023

WI switch to T20 mode as CPL stars look to topple India

WI switch to T20 mode as CPL stars look to topple...

Aug 03, 2023

Gymkhana Post-Emancipation Horse Race meet set for this Sunday

Gymkhana Post-Emancipation Horse Race meet set...

Aug 03, 2023

Cast for Quarterfinals to be completed today

Cast for Quarterfinals to be completed today

Aug 03, 2023

Tropical Shipping Drag Wars 2.0 results finalised

Tropical Shipping Drag Wars 2.0 results finalised

Aug 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]