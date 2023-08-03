Hard Truths by GHK Lall – Local Content, GRA Discontent, Guyana Lament

Kaieteur News – The name of the game is money, and Guyana cannot compete. Specifically, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is reeling from the loss of quality personnel in key areas. As the GRA Commissioner General revealed before parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, his compensation, as head chief, is put to shame by what his auditors are collecting from the foreign companies operating here. For emphasis, Guyana cannot compete, and by the widest margins. Just give Godfrey Statia a fair hearing.

It is the same old story. Poor countries with poor people paid poorly finding their way to a better destiny. The irony is that the few among our own people of caliber lured away are being richly paid out of our own riches; the riches that are not reaching the masses. It pays Exxon to outlay and out pay the GRA, as Guyana is paying for its own coffin. There is a pattern here to what the GRA is experiencing, and it goes like this.

In depressed countries, the people with a higher probability of obtaining a prized American or Canadian visa are those with prowess and matching academic paper. In a word, talent; another, skills, with supporting record. I understand that Canada offers extra visa points for applicants possessing technical gifts, aptitude, history. Though ancient, that is still called the brain drain. When it occurs inside of a poor country, the baptismal certificate proudly says Local Content. Miserably, local content is now the summer of the GRA’s discontent. Better make that all six seasons; the last ones are our seasons of political stupidity and leadership impotency. Skills shortage, limited capacity, but more project approvals. What an imbecilic country!

Thus, from foreign shores the incentive of a visa, a place of work, and residence are all dangled. Plus, there is the money, with which there is no comparison. Guyanese go, Mr. Statia knows. The foreign companies also know. Think of this: Exxon and CNOOC bring in their own expensive people to fill sensitive Guyanese slots, but now it is convenient to recruit auditors from the Cost Recovery Unit of the GRA. The gain of Exxon and CNOOC is the GRA’s (Guyana’s) pain. For decades, the best and brightest of this country fled, with mainly dregs remaining. Sorry. Check hallowed parliament reduced to an obscenity. Check institutions condemned to frivolity. Check the political class (both sides), not worth a glass of, shall I say, warm liquid bodily deposit. The difference today is that though the exodus to foreign shores continues unabated, the schemers and plotters at Exxon and CNOOC have introduced that in the local domain. That is, their siren call of cash on the barrel, and by the barrels, compel the movement of skilled Guyanese across town. Here is a serious one that is both painful and laughable. Whoever heard of the Chinese hiring locals for such a role. Strategy, baby. Apologies, Mr. Statia, but I am struggling for equilibrium through the tears. This is how these mothers come to this motherland and snare its children of sturdiness and standing. I wonder if President Ali and President Jagdeo still cherish President Routledge as Guyana’s best friend. Weaken the territory, then trample upon it.

For when there is such a loss of manpower in such a key area at the flagship GRA, then what and how much and how quickly can we look at those American billions piling up for review. Congratulations are in order to the Americans and Chinese for their crippling vision on how to cripple Guyana with this clever tactic. In sum, if the GRA doesn’t have people that count, then it can’t count. It can’t count Exxon’s financial calumnies; it can’t count on a clear picture of what these body snatchers are up to with their expenses. I am thinking of whether to ‘cuss’ or cry. Mr. Statia is, and he has a few years to do so, while hoping to catch up. The possibly grim reality that he faces is that he could lose more crucial staff (if present) in the years ahead, so he is always under a collapsing pool table, which is worse than being behind the 8-ball.

By way of a helping hand, the PAC people came up with binding contracts. Has its merits, but there is restraint of trade. Then, there is still the revolving door when contracts expire: contract done, skills gone. The projects are not slowing down, thanks to President Jagdeo, so it is the GRA likely falling behind with the billions in bills reaching the rafters. Remember that one about scarcity of capacity. Now listen to it coming for the jugular at the GRA. Mr. Statia should go think of Florida. President Ali likes to preen before Guyanese and flex his vocal biceps. A simple suggestion, master: tell Mr. Routledge and the Chinese and Schlumberger: no more poaching, damnit. Get own people. Bring in some redneck from Texas, or commie from Mainland China.

For the PPP Government as a whole, I regret having to say this, but GOAL is useless here. Excellency Ali can boast about 150,000 encoders, a good thing. But he should prioritize decoding the GRA’s DNA. My word! I can’t believe that God gave us more oil than rum, and we are still so dumb, unconscious to our duty. The oil has made us numb, and this entire country into a nation of bums. Just ask our man Godfrey.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)