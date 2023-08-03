Gymkhana Post-Emancipation Horse Race meet set for this Sunday

Kaieteur Sports – Horse racing action returns to Nootenzuil Sideline Dam, East Coast Demerara, with the 2023 Gymkhana ‘Emancipation’ Horse Racing meet billed for 6th August.

The event promises to be a heart-pounding spectacle for horseracing enthusiasts. The East Coast will come alive with thundering hooves and racing fervor, this Sunday with a stellar lineup of races; catering to different skill levels and age groups.

Spectators can expect an action-packed day of events consisting of six exciting race classes, including J-and-Lower, K-and Lower, L-and Lower, and the adrenaline-pumping Two-year-old Maiden races. Moreover, to further ignite the excitement, there will be Cart horse races and Ranch Horse races.

Meanwhile, the track will witness the talents of some of the most prolific jockey’s in the region, adding an extra layer of anticipation to this event. Fans can look forward to cheering for favourites like Pakar Pride, Dr. Switch, Black Jack, Baba Chun, Short Boss, Julian Pride, Little Andrew, and many others as they compete for glory on the turf.

The promoters of the event; Sancho, Nigel, and Steven are confident that the Emancipation Horse Racing extravaganza will deliver electrifying action and unforgettable moments. The event has also garnered the support of various sponsors, resulting in a plethora of prizes up for grabs for the winners.

The organizers have also set an affordable admission fee to ensure that everyone can be a part of the horse racing festivity. Adults can gain entry for just $500, while children pay $300. Action starts 12:00 noon.

For further information about this eagerly awaited meet, interested individuals can contact Mr King at 672-7862 or Richard at 681-9108.