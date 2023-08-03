Ghana/Guyana to host first Local Content Conference

Kaieteur News – A two-day Ghana-Guyana Local Content Conference is set to open on Thursday, August 10, at the Marriott Hotel.

The first of its kind conference which will be rotated between the two countries is organised by the Ghana Chamber of Commerce Guyana, (GCCG) with support from the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Local Content Secretariat of Guyana.

It is also supported by Ghana’s three key state agencies in the petroleum sector, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, (GNPC) the Ghana National Gas Company and the Petroleum Commission.

According to the GCCG, the conference will bring together consultants and service providers in the upstream petroleum sector in both countries.

“It is a unique platform for the private sector players in both countries to network, share experiences, explore investment and collaboration opportunities and discuss various ways of deepening local capacity and participation in the oil and gas sectors of the two countries,” says Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, CEO of GNPC.

Organised in line with the cooperation agreement between the two countries, the conference is seen as an important practical way of giving meaning to the bilateral agreement.

Ghana has, since striking first oil in 2010, built remarkable local capacity in the upstream petroleum industry, with Ghanaian companies now offering services internationally.

Commenting on the conference during a recent webinar, Bobby Gossai Jr., senior advisor at the Ministry of Natural Resources, believes the Ghana-Guyana Local Content Conference will foster collaboration and knowledge exchange.

By focusing on vital themes such as local content and localization, capacity building, knowledge and skills transfer, this event seeks to unlock new avenues for growth and development in the petroleum sector.

“We are thrilled to host this ground-breaking conference, which marks a significant milestone for the Chamber,” said Ms. Loveland White, Director, for the Ghana Chamber of Commerce Guyana.

“By providing a platform for industry players to convene, we hope to facilitate fruitful discussions and collaborations that will benefit both nations.”

Keynote speakers and experts in the field will grace the event, sharing valuable insights and experiences that can shape the future of the energy industry in both countries. The conference will feature engaging panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, ensuring that attendees can make the most of their participation.

“We see this conference as a crucial step towards fostering economic growth and empowering local businesses in both Ghana and Guyana,” Egbert Faibille Jnr”, C.E.O of the Petroleum Commission. “By pooling our knowledge, resources, and expertise, we can create a thriving ecosystem that drives innovation and progress in the energy sector.”

The Ghana Guyana Local Content Conference promises to be an invaluable experience for all participants, offering a platform for learning, collaboration, and building strong business relationships across borders. Interested individuals and organizations are encouraged to register and secure their spot in this landmark event.

GCCG is the leading business organization dedicated to promoting trade and investment between Ghana and Guyana. By fostering bilateral partnerships and collaboration, the GCCG aims to create sustainable economic growth and development for both nations.

For more information and to register for the conference, please visit LOCAL CONTENT CONFERENCE (wowlogbook.com)