Cops injured after sand truck crashes into police van

Kaieteur News – East Bank Police Commander, Mahendra Singh and one of his ranks, Constable Ellery Mason, 31 are presently hospitalised after a sand truck crashed into the police pick-up they were travelling in early Wednesday morning.

Mason was driving the pick-up at the time of the accident. The crash took place around 06:15hrs along the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) while the commander was heading to a presidential engagement. According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the pick-up was heading north along the western side of the road when a truck owned by Ashoka Buildcon Limited of GUYSUCO Compound, La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara (ECD), travelling in the opposite direction decided to overtake a line of cars. It ended with him crashing into the police pick-up.

“The right-side front of the Lorry collided with the right-side front of the Police pickup vehicle, and as a result of the collision, both vehicles received extensive damage”, the police said in the release. Commander Singh and the constable were injured and were picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center.

Both of them received medical attention and were transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital where they have been admitted.  The constable reportedly sustained a broken right leg and left wrist while Commander Singh suffered multiple abrasion to his body. Police have since arrested the driver of the vehicle, Raymond Benjamin. No trace of alcohol was found in his system but he has been served with a Notice of Intended Prosecution by the police and remains in their custody.

