Cast for Quarterfinals to be completed today

Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship…

– Teams don new outfits for final rounds

Kaieteur Sports – The final four teams for the quarterfinal stage of the Digicel Schools’ National Football Championship will be confirmed today when the Round-of-16 stage culminates at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

In the opening match, Carmel will meet Region 6 Champion, Berbice Educational Institute (BEI), at 13:00 hrs while Georgetown Champion, Dolphin, opposes Westminster at 15:00 hrs.

D.C Fox battle Region 5 Champion, Mahaicony Technical Institute, at 17:00 hrs in the third match and West Ruimveldt Secondary thrash it out with Charlestown at 19:00 hrs.

The Round-of-16 stage commenced yesterday at the same venue with the first four matches that saw Tucville knockout Region 2 Champion, Charity, in a bout that ended 4 – 1. Dwayne Kellman led with a double, while Sahale Butts and Ryan Greene supported with a goal each in the one-sided affair.

In the second match, Region 9 Champion, St. Ignatius eliminated East Coast Champion, Buxton, with a score that read 5 – 2. Akon Albert’s hat-trick along with a goal each from Romel Earnest and Morgan Taruma comfortably propelled their side into the final eight.

Match three featured Santa Rosa going up against Region 10 Champion, Mackenzie High, while the day was set to wrap up with Kwakwani versus Waramuri Top. However, up to press time Santa Rosa led 1 – 0 with the final match approaching. Details will be published in tomorrow’s issue.

Meanwhile, before the action kick off yesterday, The Petra Organisation officially presented complete team kits to the schools that will be competing in the Round-of-16 section in the 8th edition of the Digicel Football Championship. The presentation occurred at the National Insurance Scheme ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Petra Organisation Co-Director, Troy Mendonca, disclosed that the event has been a learning experience for his team, which was alleviated by the established network of regional coordinators. This tournament is being administered by the Petra organisation.

He further noted that the organizing committee is looking forward to the 9th and 10th editions, which will feature incremental improvements from the current iteration.

Gabriella Chapman, Communications Director of Digicel, congratulated the respective teams that have progressed to this juncture of the tournament, declaring that tournament, which is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, is a testament to their commitment to the development of youths and sports.