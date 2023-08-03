Bicycle gangs creating mayhem in de city

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys serious today. We gotta a messed-up situation right smack in the heart of our city. You won’t believe the audacity of these roving bicycle gangs, causing chaos, fear, and now spilling blood and murdering people. Dis happening after working hours when de city quiet and people coming out fuh go to de market and restaurants. Is den when dem bicycle gang does prey pon dem, right in de heart of GT.

Dese are not your regular cyclists. Dese cats are straight-up bandits, targetin’ regular folks just trying fuh mek it through the day. And get this – they’re even messing with folks in the oldest profession in the book, doin’ their hustle late at night. That’s some next-level foul play, right there.

Now, we ain’t just talkin’ petty theft here. Nah, these bicycle gangsters are takin’ it to a whole new level, gettin’ all violent and now murdering innocent people. It’s a reality check dat we streets ain’t as safe as they should be. But what’s even worse? The authorities seem to be sippin’ on some sleepy juice ’cause they ain’t done squat to kick these punks to the curb.

We gotta keep it real – these bicycle crews ain’t playin’ around. They’re deadlier than those motorcycle crews we used to be scared of. Dem pouncing pon ordinary citizens, robbing dem of dem chains, phones and money. And if yuh get dem angry, dem jukkin yuh up.

We can’t let this madness continue. It’s time for the cops to step up their game – more patrols, more eyes on the street, and more brains put into breakin’ down these crews. It ain’t just on the police, though.

We deserve safe streets, day or night, no matter who we are or what we do. It’s time for dem bicycle gangs to hit the brakes, ’cause we ain’t standin’ for their mess no more.

Talk half. Leff half.