Action heads to Enmore on August 5

Aug 03, 2023

One Guyana Kares T10…

– Key Super 8 matches to be played

Kaieteur Sports – The final three semi-finalists will be decided as the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball tournament’s Super 8 stage bowls off at the Enmore Community Centre on Saturday, August 5.

Six teams will be vying for a spot to be guaranteed prize winnings and join Eccles All Stars in the play-off stages of the competition. In the opening match at 10.00 hours, Region Two’s United Crew will go up against Tarmac Titans. This will be followed by Village Rams taking on V-Net Vipers at noon and Team Corruption competing against Avinash All-Stars from 14.00 hours.

The move to Enmore resulted from the inclement weather on Saturday. After the dust has settled, Eccles All-Stars and the three winners will head to the National Stadium, Providence to clash in the semi-finals before the winners battle for $1M in the final under lights on August 12.

Preparation work underway at the Enmore Community Centre Ground. 

Preparation work underway at the Enmore Community Centre Ground.

The runner-up will not leave empty-handed but pocket $300,000, while the losing semi-finalists will take home $100,000. Individual prizes are also up for grabs, including a motorcycle compliment of Assuria Insurance and three television compliments of Regal Stationery. The final has been confirmed for August 12 at the National Stadium, under lights.

The tournament is also sponsored by GT Beer, Star Rentals, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., ENet, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Trophy Stall, Premier Insurance, Cricket Zone USA, Beacon Café, Continental Transport, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, National Sports Commission, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, Jacobs Jewelry & Pawn Shop, First Change Builder Inc. Impressions Inc. and Sicko Mode, 94.1 BOOM FM, Assuria Insurance, Montra Restaurant & Lounge, Gafoors and Hard Rock Café.

